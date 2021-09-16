Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prosperous Future for Africa Requires Innovation, Bold, Ambitious Design Action, Deputy Secretary-General Tells ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue

09/16/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Delayed for technical reasons.)

Following is the text of UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed's video message to the ACT Foundation breakfast dialogue, held virtually from 14 to 15 September:

Dear friends, ladies and gentlemen,

It is my pleasure to join you today. The continent faces monumental challenges most recently worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Poverty is on the rise and livelihoods have been compromised. By the end of 2021, up to 48 million people in sub-Saharan Africa may fall below the poverty line, with women disproportionately affected.

Yet, there are opportunities to be leveraged urgently to accelerate COVID-19 recovery and future resilience. The Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement is one such example. It could boost the region's combined GDP [gross domestic product] by $44 billion and create millions of jobs. In addition, digital transformation offers the potential to considerably accelerate trade, job creation and access to services.

Reimagining a prosperous future for Africa requires us to innovate, as well as design action that is bold, ambitious and that will lead to measurable and sustainable change. In doing so we must also harness the immense dynamism, creativity and force of Africa's youth population. Investing in our youth and creating jobs at scale is of paramount importance.

The future must also be green, with a focus on tackling climate change. If we do not take urgent action and undertake the transitions that are needed, climate impacts may cause annual losses of between 3 and 5 per cent of GDP by 2030 under a business-as-usual scenario.

A prosperous future for Africa rests firmly on the success of policy design and the ability to deliver results. We must boost investments and improve the quality of data, statistics and information to measure progress, and we must ensure vertical of policy at the national, regional and local levels, and horizontal integration of across sectors that reinforces sustainable development for the future - the focus for today's event.

The UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals provide clear targets for a prosperous future for Africa, as does the [African Union's] Agenda 2063. These are the commitments and priorities around which we must align for a prosperous Africa and a better future. Thank you.

Disclaimer

UN - United Nations published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 21:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pBrazil seeks to halt teen COVID-19 vaccines after one death, some states will continue shots
RE
05:55pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : to Host Investor Conference Call on Third-Quarter Results
PR
05:55pLGVN SHAREHOLDER ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Longeveron Inc. Investors with Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – LGVN
GL
05:55pFOX NEWS DIGITAL : Claims Number One Spot in Multiplatform Minutes and Multiplatform Views During August
BU
05:54pCIO LEADERSHIP : The Role of the CIO in Growing the Business Will Power the Discussion at the 2021 HMG Live! New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit on September 30
GL
05:52pAMAZON COM : donates over 550,000 supplies to areas hit by Hurricane Ida
PU
05:52pBUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES : Joins Project REACh to Help Minority-owned Banks
PU
05:52pQUOTIENT TECHNOLOGY : 7 Tips to Strengthen Your Brand's Influencer Marketing
PU
05:52pMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S A : Annual Report 2020
PU
05:52pUS Steel to build new 3mn st/yr EAF mill
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco falls flat in market debut
2Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las..
4Analysis: Bonds 'boring' no longer as unpredictability returns
5Exel Composites Oyj : lowers its guidance concerning adjusted operating..

HOT NEWS