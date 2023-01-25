Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Prosus, Naspers cutting 30% of jobs at corporate offices

01/25/2023 | 03:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows smartphone with Naspers' logo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Prosus NV and its South African parent Naspers are cutting up to 30% of jobs at their corporate offices, the Dutch technology investor said.

The companies are the latest major technology-based firms to make layoffs, after Google parent Alphabet's big cuts announced last week.

"We are adapting to a changing macro environment and have been working for some time to strengthen our cost structures," a Prosus spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

Prosus and Naspers have around 15 corporate offices around the world, with the largest ones in Johannesburg and Amsterdam.

"Today we are announcing a reduction of some roles as we realign our efforts on specific areas and reduce our cost base."

Prosus/Naspers have around 30,000 employees but most are employed at companies in their investment portfolio. There is no figure available for the number employed at corporate offices located around the globe, a spokesperson said.

Prosus owns and operates some of the companies it invests in, including Brazilian meal delivery giant iFood and online classifieds marketplace OLX.

It also owns minority stakes in dozens of companies such as Delivery Hero.

Those companies are making their own decisions on staffing, the spokesperson said, on differing time frames.

There was no schedule for the cuts to the corporate offices.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jane Merriman and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.93% 94.815 Delayed Quote.13.10%
DELIVERY HERO SE -0.28% 50.68 Delayed Quote.13.49%
NASPERS LIMITED 0.99% 3436.14 End-of-day quote.21.66%
PROSUS N.V. -0.48% 76.1 Real-time Quote.18.65%
Latest news "Economy"
03:49pStocks slide as corporate results spur recession feats
RE
03:49pMexico same-store sales up 10.6% in 2022, retail group says
RE
03:49p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 3.622% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:49p10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 3.461% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:49p2-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 4.135% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:47pRelatives of boeing 737 max crash victims urge u.s. judge to req…
RE
03:47pFactbox-The U.S. Treasury's tools to avoid breaching debt limit
RE
03:45pWho is behind Hindenburg, the company that is shorting Adani?
RE
03:40pEXCLUSIVE-Bank of Canada's Macklem says he is 'not even thinking' of cutting rates
RE
03:37pColombian cartel leader Otoniel pleads guilty to U.S. drugs charges
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML reports net profit of $1.98 billion in Q4, sees 25% sales growth i..
2Microsoft's dour outlook raises red flags for tech sector
3TESLA : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
4Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India - Downdetector
5Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Direct Line, InterContinent..

HOT NEWS