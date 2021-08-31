Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prosus buys Indian payments company BillDesk for $4.7 billion

08/31/2021 | 03:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Prosus is diplayed at Amsterdam's stock exchange building as Prosus begins trading on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Technology investor Prosus NV said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Indian payments platform BillDesk for $4.7 billion to complement its own PayU business.

"Together, the two expect to create a financial ecosystem handling 4 billion transactions annually - four times PayU's current level in India," the company said.

BillDesk, one of India's largest payment platforms, had 2.71 billion Indian rupees ($37.05 million) in after tax net profit for the year ended March 31 2021, Prosus said.

The deal to buy Billdesk, which was founded in 2000, is subject to regulatory approvals, including by the Competition Commission of India.

India has been a major focus for Amsterdam-based Prosus. It said Tuesday's acquisition brings the total it had invested in the Indian market to more than $10 billion.

Prosus, spun out of Naspers of South Africa in 2019, owns both stakes in consumer internet companies in online marketplaces, educational software, food delivery and fintech. It operates some of the companies.

It is best known for its 28.9% stake in Tencent of China.

In India, it is a major investor in Swiggy, one of two food delivery platforms fighting for dominance.

($1 = 73.1500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aFloods, outages stall oil firms' efforts to restart after Ida
RE
03:59aAmerican chamber of commerce in southwest china's chengdu says it was ordered shut by authorities
RE
03:55aProsus doubles down on India with $4.7 billion deal for BillDesk
RE
03:52aHarmony Gold swings to annual profit on AngloGold asset buy
RE
03:49aS.Africa's Old Mutual raises 2023 targets on return to half-year profit
RE
03:47aSouth Africa private sector credit up 0.61% y/y in July
RE
03:45aProsus buys Indian payments company BillDesk for $4.7 billion
RE
03:44aUK outlines plans for bond sales in late 2021, including green gilts
RE
03:43aSouth African rand firms as dollar hovers near two-week low
RE
03:43aShanghai stainless steel rises on nickel boost, output curbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investments -sources
2Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream
3Stocks shrug off weak China PMIs, dollar slips
4Zoom's tepid growth forecast takes shine off billion-dollar quarter
5QUANTAFUEL ASA : QUANTAFUEL ASA : | Second quarter results 2021

HOT NEWS