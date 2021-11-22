Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prosus group trading profit rose in H1, e-commerce losses widen

11/22/2021 | 02:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Prosus is diplayed at Amsterdam's stock exchange building as Prosus begins trading on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Prosus NV reported on Monday that trading profit rose 8% to $2.9 billion for the first half of its fiscal year 2022 as its portfolio of investments in educational technology and food delivery companies grew revenues rapidly.

It gave a comparable figure of $2.7 billion for the same period a year ago.

On Nov. 16, Prosus had said core profits would be up 5% to 12% on a per-share basis for the six months that ended on Sept. 30.

Prosus said in a news release its "e-commerce portfolio" had grown revenues by 53% to $4.2 billion, while that segment's trading loss increased to $372 million from a trading loss of $214 million in the same period a year ago.

"E-commerce" comprises a group of businesses that Prosus owns in classified advertising, food delivery, educational technology and fintech and payments.

"In the first half of the year, our internet businesses delivered solid growth compounding a strong performance for the same period last year," CEO Bob van Dijk said in a statement.

Prosus, sometimes compared to SoftBank and its Vision Fund https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/europes-softbank-prosus-plays-long-game-shrink-value-gap-2021-07-08, owns stakes in a large range of consumer internet companies. Its e-commerce portfolio does not include its most valuable investment, a $175 billion stake in Tencent Holdings, the Chinese internet gaming and social media company.

Returns at Tencent dominate Prosus's group returns, and Prosus recorded net profit of $15.9 billion, up from $2.89 billion in the same period a year ago, boosted by its April sale of a $15 billion stake in Tencent.

In August, Prosus set up a cross-holding structure with Naspers of South Africa, under which Prosus shareholders own 60% of the companies' underlying assets but Naspers retains control. They share a single board.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kim Coghill and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASPERS LIMITED -0.01% 2716 End-of-day quote.-10.05%
PROSUS N.V. 0.49% 77.38 Real-time Quote.-12.43%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35aMutual insurer LV= urges members to vote for Bain takeover
RE
02:32aUK competition watchdog ends probe into Gallagher, Willis deal
RE
02:31aFRENCH FIRM CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES : sells NFT assets linked to DJ star Guetta
RE
02:19aJapan's 10-year bond yields fall amid COVID-19 concerns
RE
02:18aProsus group trading profit rose in H1, e-commerce losses widen
RE
02:15aAnalysis-Life after PEPP will test Southern Europe's bond market calm
RE
01:57aLondon copper eases on dollar strength, softer demand
RE
01:49aBritain, Gulf countries negotiating free-trade agreement - British investment minister
RE
01:45aTelenor, CP Group to merge Thai telecom units in $8.6 billion deal
RE
01:44aExclusive-U.N. warns of 'colossal' collapse of Afghan banking system
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China property bonds score strong weekly bounce, Evergrande misses out
2KKR makes $12 billion approach to take Telecom Italia private
3No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chai..
4Stocks stalled, euro squeezed as COVID fears return
5Oil prices off 7-week lows but under pressure as release of reserves ey..

HOT NEWS