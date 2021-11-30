Protecting and Investing in People is at the heart of South Asia's Development Journey

Stronger systems for better health during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken hundreds of thousands of lives and caused serious-even chronic-health issues for young and older people alike, compromising their ability to work, study, and care for their families. This is why helping countries' health systems respond to COVID-19 continues to be a key part of the Bank's support to countries' efforts to protect human capital.

In Bhutan, IDA provided US$ 5 million to help the country battle the disease and strengthen health systems. The COVID support project provided goods, equipment and drugs to support testing and contact tracing, set up community engagement to educate the public and minimize risks of infection, and strengthened health systems to enable quarantining and treatment. All of Bhutan's hospitals and 79 primary health centers received test kits, PPEs and other supplies and isolation facilities were established in four national COVID-19 centers. Bhutan's robust COVID-19 response has helped provide sick people with better care, and protect more people from being stricken by the illness. Ultimately, the country's stronger health systems will help more people survive COVID-19, secure better health outcomes, and continue to lead productive lives.

Social safety nets to help people in crisis build back better

Social safety nets are critical to helping vulnerable people cope with and rebound more quickly from shocks. This is the case in the Maldives, where the COVID-19 pandemic hit the economy hard, crippling the tourism sector and limiting the ability of businesses to maintain their revenues, resulting in layoffs and reduced incomes for many Maldivians. Aminath Liusha was just one of many who struggled to provide for her family. "I was working as a cashier in Male. When the country went into lockdown last year, my boss asked me to stay home on no-pay because he was unable to keep the business afloat. I didn't get any income for over four months." With IDA support, the Government of Maldives has provided a lifeline for some 22,000 vulnerable workers -including women and self-employed-- to buy food and necessities for their families. Workers who lost jobs or incomes received an allowance of up to MVR 5,000 (approximately $320) a month, while those whose income fell below MVR 5,000 received a top-up. Over the long-term, the income support will also encourage affected workers to stay in the labor force, by allowing them to remain where the jobs are. Zahida, who was laid off from her airport concession job agrees. "[The allowance] has helped me pay my rent. Without it, I cannot afford to live in Male and [would] have to return back to my island." Steps are also being taken to strengthen the Government's capacity to better manage future shocks by overhauling administrative systems, increasing the role of local councils, and revising existing pension schemes, as well as formulating a new unemployment insurance program along with a far-reaching national social protection framework.

IDA-a partner in Human Capital Development

IDA's investments in South Asia have made a difference in countries that have a lot to gain from better health systems, more robust food systems, good schools and stronger social safety nets. People thrive and are able to reach their potential when they are healthy, nourished, well-educated, and protected from shocks. By unlocking the potential of millions, IDA's support to human capital is more vital than ever to driving growth and helping the region build back better.