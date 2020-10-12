Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Protection of intellectual property objects discussed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

On October 12, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting on measures to improve the system for protecting intellectual property objects.

In the process of developing science and innovations, transformation of their achievements into a product with high added value, it is important to ensure reliable protection of intellectual property. Products with brand status are highly valued in the world market. Intellectual property accounts for 45 percent of gross domestic product in Europe, 12 percent of GDP in China and 7 percent in Russia.

Unfortunately, in this regard, Uzbekistan lags behind world achievements. Neither the relevant agencies, nor the heads of the regions paid attention to the issue of intellectual property. As a result, there was a 'leak' of scientists-inventors and representatives of creative professions. In such conditions, domestic scientific institutions are not able to effectively create innovations, and industries are not able to create demanded developments and brands.

And even in the case of the creation of promising inventions, rationalization models, industrial designs, applications for their registration are filed in many cases only in order to accelerate the defense of scientific work. The current requirements for the registration procedure are also outdated.

Issues of improving legislation in this sphere, strengthening the protection of intellectual property objects, introducing scientific achievements in each agency and industry were discussed at the meeting.

The Ministry of Justice and the Intellectual Property Agency were instructed to develop a three-year program for the development of the sphere, organizing its broad discussion with participation of all agencies and regions, universities and research institutions. The necessity of introducing a system of benefits, stimulating authors of intellectual property, remuneration of patent holders was emphasized.

In Uzbekistan, about 4.5 thousand intellectual property objects are registered annually, including more than 2 thousand trademarks. For example, Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Complex has registered 35 inventions over the past ten years, the economic effect of 16 of which amounted to more than 400 billion UZS. Currently, negotiations are underway to implement these technologies to foreign gold mining enterprises.

However, such developments are registered abroad, and not in Uzbekistan, because of inappropriate cost assessment system. As a result, many inventions remain uncommercialized.

In this regard, the importance of establishing a system for training appraisers together with specialists from the World Intellectual Property Organization was noted.

It was instructed to create a platform for industrial patents in the first quarter of the next year, which will host intellectual property objects of industries, as well as form a database on the intellectual property of enterprises and higher education institutions.

Last year, about 400 inventions, 110 utility models, 170 industrial designs, 36 selection achievements were registered in the country, but only 43 scientific developments were commercialized. Therefore, it is advisable to hold e-fairs of scientific achievements.

'It is necessary to ensure cooperation between patent owners and entrepreneurs', the President noted.

The Head of the state paid special attention to the issue of international registration of local trademarks.

Today, only 72 domestic brands have passed such registration. There is every opportunity to increase this figure.

Such recognizable products as Chust knives, Samarkand flat bread, Margilan adras, Sherabad pomegranate, Altyaryk and Parkent grapes, Khorezm melons, Surkhandarya persimmon can be registered as territorial brands and actively promoted on the international market.

The Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade has been instructed to expand the international registration of local brands and support their entry into the global market.

It is planned to organize trainings for entrepreneurs on creation and protection of intellectual property at Tashkent State University of Law and law faculties of regional higher education institutions.

The need was noted for developing a program and an e-platform for branding the products of entrepreneurs, holding brand fairs in the regions.

'Uzbekistan products should enter the world market. Only branded products are able to take their rightful place in the foreign market', said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

It was noted that the practice of registration by individual entrepreneurs of trademarks identical to well-known international brands impedes the flow of foreign investments. Instructions were given for streamlining activities in this direction.

Another problem is the commercial use of works of art and literature without the consent of the author.

For example, online cinemas operating in Uzbekistan, which charge a fee for viewing by subscription, have posted more than 30,000 films, TV series, clips and cartoons, but the authors do not receive any deductions.

The Agency for Information and Mass Communications and the Intellectual Property Agency were instructed to study entertainment websites, radio and TV channels registered in the country, to ensure the interests of authors.

'If we strengthen the protection of intellectual property, this will also serve as a solid foundation for the third Renaissance', the President noted.

Responsible persons provided information on the issues discussed at the meeting.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 18:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:10pLaHood Request for Corn Belt Port Designation in Illinois Approved by Army Corps of Engineers
PU
03:10pPPG INDUSTRIES : debuts ENVIROCRON HTE Max extreme corrosion polyester powder topcoat
PU
03:08pMountain Valley says natgas pipeline timing depends on litigation, U.S. approvals
RE
03:06pCOMCAST : Gives $350,000 Donation to Support Bay Area Small Businesses Owned by People of Color
BU
03:06pNatural Gas Surges as Traders Brace for Cold Winter -- Update
DJ
03:03pDollar index slips but holds near three-week lows; yuan drops
RE
03:02pDollar index slips but holds near 3-week lows; yuan drops
RE
03:01pCSG INVESTMENTS, INC. : Announces $200M Term Loan for Kosmos Energy's Gulf of Mexico Business Unit
PR
03:01pBNP PARIBAS : Buy rating from RBC
MD
03:01pSNCF GROUP : French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks zoom to five-week highs on economic, stimulus hopes
2EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
3Japan must revise BOJ law to speed digital yen, enshrine inflation goal - senior official
4BP PLC : BP starts Oman's giant Ghazeer gas field
5Oil prices fall 3% as U.S., Libyan, Norwegian supplies resume

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group