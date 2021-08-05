Protective Life Announces Lauren Drapeau as New National Sales Director of Annuity Advisory Solutions

Protective Life Corporation (Protective), a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750), today announced the hiring of National Sales Director of Annuity Advisory Solutions, Lauren Drapeau. She will be responsible for leading efforts to deepen and enhance Protective’s Advisory business partnerships.

“Lauren has significant industry experience and a deep understanding of the issues impacting the RIA Industry,” said Jim Wagner, Chief Distribution Officer, Retirement Division, at Protective. “We have a strong team in place, and Lauren’s contributions will help us continue to grow and expand our Advisory partnerships and enable our continued growth. Her 20 years of experience in the insurance industry and financial planning have made her appreciate the difference proper retirement planning can make in peoples’ lives and we know our customers will benefit from her passion in this arena.”

Drapeau has held roles in wholesaling, business development and advisor practice management. For the last six years, she has helped advisors build fee-based practices, built and marketed advisory products, and immersed herself in the RIA marketplace.

Drapeau holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Boston College as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Hartford and is pursuing her Doctorate of Business Administration from Walden University. A student of the business, she is an active member of the Financial Planning Association for the Connecticut Valley Chapter.

Drapeau will serve as the primary contact for account and sales partners, competitive product insights and positioning, and any new or existing business opportunities.

About Protective Life Corporation

Protective Life Corporation (Protective) provides financial services through the production, distribution and administration of insurance and investment products throughout the U.S. The company traces its roots to the corporation’s flagship company, Protective Life Insurance Company – founded in 1907. Throughout its more than 110-year history, Protective’s growth and success can be largely attributed to its ongoing commitment to serving people and doing the right thing – for its employees, distributors, and most importantly, its customers. Protective’s home office is located in Birmingham, Alabama, and its 3,500+ employees work across the United States. As of December 31, 2020, Protective had assets of approximately $127 billion. Protective Life Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (TSE:8750). For more information about Protective, please visit www.Protective.com.

