Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market| Insights on the Crisis and the Roadmap to Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic| Technavio

Helmets segment to contribute the largest market share in the protective motorbike riding gear market

The global protective motorbike riding gear market to register an incremental growth of USD 2 billion, witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024, according to latest market research analysis by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the protective motorbike riding gear market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005907/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get a detailed Insights Highlights on COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the protective motorbike riding gear market. Download free report sample

The protective motorbike riding gear market will witness a Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the extensive spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, as per Technavio’s pandemic-focused research highlights, the market growth is likely to Increase compared to 2019.

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. With a rapidly shifting focus toward creating a digital marketplace to provide a convenient platform for stakeholders in the supply chain, several companies in the market are resorting to move their businesses online along with existing brick-and-mortar channels.

Major Protective Motorbike Riding Gear market participants are

Alpinestars Spa

Arai Helmet (Europe) BV

Dainese Spa

FLY Racing

Fox Racing Inc.

Monomoy Capital Partners

Schuberth GmbH

Sena Technologies Inc.

SHOEI Co. Ltd.

SULLIVANS Inc.

Click here to learn about report’s detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Product Helmets Apparel Others



Helmets segment will account for the largest share due to the rising awareness about road safety parameters, the increasing popularity of motorbike sports, and the rising disposable income.

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as the growing adoption of motorcycles in India, the increasing population in the age group of 15-64 years, and the surging popularity of motorbike sports.

The protective motorbike riding gear market is driven by the increasing number of road accidents and the growing popularity of smart helmets, as per Technavio’s pandemic impact-focused research study. Furthermore, Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations in Consumer Discretionary industry.

For gaining more insights about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on related reports, check out Technavio’s Consumer Discretionary section

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Helmets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Apparel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market segmentation by End-user

Male

Female

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alpinestars Spa

Arai Helmet (Europe) BV

Dainese Spa

FLY Racing

Fox Racing Inc.

Monomoy Capital Partners

Schuberth GmbH

Sena Technologies Inc.

SHOEI Co. Ltd.

SULLIVANS Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005907/en/