Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market| Insights on the Crisis and the Roadmap to Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic| Technavio

09/15/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Helmets segment to contribute the largest market share in the protective motorbike riding gear market

The global protective motorbike riding gear market to register an incremental growth of USD 2 billion, witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024, according to latest market research analysis by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the protective motorbike riding gear market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005907/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get a detailed Insights Highlights on COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the protective motorbike riding gear market. Download free report sample

The protective motorbike riding gear market will witness a Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the extensive spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, as per Technavio’s pandemic-focused research highlights, the market growth is likely to Increase compared to 2019.

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. With a rapidly shifting focus toward creating a digital marketplace to provide a convenient platform for stakeholders in the supply chain, several companies in the market are resorting to move their businesses online along with existing brick-and-mortar channels.

Major Protective Motorbike Riding Gear market participants are

  • Alpinestars Spa
  • Arai Helmet (Europe) BV
  • Dainese Spa
  • FLY Racing
  • Fox Racing Inc.
  • Monomoy Capital Partners
  • Schuberth GmbH
  • Sena Technologies Inc.
  • SHOEI Co. Ltd.
  • SULLIVANS Inc.

Click here to learn about report’s detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Protective Motorbike Riding Gear Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Product
    • Helmets
    • Apparel
    • Others

Helmets segment will account for the largest share due to the rising awareness about road safety parameters, the increasing popularity of motorbike sports, and the rising disposable income.

  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

APAC region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as the growing adoption of motorcycles in India, the increasing population in the age group of 15-64 years, and the surging popularity of motorbike sports.

The protective motorbike riding gear market is driven by the increasing number of road accidents and the growing popularity of smart helmets, as per Technavio’s pandemic impact-focused research study. Furthermore, Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations in Consumer Discretionary industry.

For gaining more insights about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on related reports, check out Technavio’s Consumer Discretionary section

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Helmets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Apparel - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market segmentation by End-user

  • Male
  • Female

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alpinestars Spa
  • Arai Helmet (Europe) BV
  • Dainese Spa
  • FLY Racing
  • Fox Racing Inc.
  • Monomoy Capital Partners
  • Schuberth GmbH
  • Sena Technologies Inc.
  • SHOEI Co. Ltd.
  • SULLIVANS Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
