Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Proteintech : and HebeCell Announce Collaboration on Nanobody iPSC-derived Natural Killer Cells

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 02:09pm EST

Proteintech and HebeCell announce their collaborative partnership to develop proprietary nanobody based chimeric antigen receptor (nCAR) technology for the development and commercialization of iPSC-derived natural killer (iPSC-nCAR-NK) cells, a promising cellular immunotherapy treatment for cancer and other diseases.

Proteintech’s recent acquisition of nanobody manufacturer, ChromoTek, has made them a leading player in the nanobody space. ChromoTek’s high-performing camelid single-chain recombinant reagents, also known as nanobodies, fuel breakthrough research discoveries.

HebeCell holds unique expertise and intellectual property in induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) and their lineage specific differentiation, especially toward natural killer (NK) cells. Although NK cells are best known for killing virally infected cells, they also play key roles in detecting and controlling early signs of cancer.

“Partnering with Proteintech will give both companies a competitive edge,” said Dr. Allen Feng, the Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of HebeCell, “Our combined expertise and technologies create a unique and special collaboration that will improve the treatment and care of cancer patients.”

Dr. Jason Li, CEO of Proteintech added, “I’ve known Dr. John Lu, Founder and CEO of HebeCell, for many years and I’m glad we have an opportunity to work together on this important project. With HebeCell’s proprietary NK cells and Proteintech’s nanobodies, the two companies can transform the future of cancer therapy.

About Proteintech Group Inc.

Proteintech is a leading manufacturer of antibodies, proteins and immunoassays across research areas. Proteintech has the largest proprietary portfolio of self-manufactured antibodies covering 2/3 of the human proteome. Proteintech produces cytokines, growth factors and other proteins that are human expressed, bioactive and cGMP-grade. After the acquisition of manufacturer, ChromoTek, Proteintech now provides innovative reagents based on camelid antibodies called nanobodies. Proteintech sites are ISO13485 and ISO9001-2015 accredited.

About HebeCell Corporation

HebeCell, founded in 2016, focuses on the fields of Immunotherapy by developing human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based “off-the-shelf” CAR-natural killer (CAR-NK) and other immune cell therapeutics targeting hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune and infectious diseases. HebeCell has expertise and assets in iPSC specific lineage cell differentiation and state-of-the-art cGMP cell manufacturing facility. Its first-in-class proprietary 3D manufacturing platform for human iPSC-CAR-NK cells is feeder-free and designed specifically for single-use-bioreactor at industrial scale, which allows rapid deploy off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell products for all patients. HebeCell’s platform technology will accelerate the application of iPSC cells as a viable source of immune cells in the next generation of immunotherapy and will alter the CAR-NK cell therapy field by delivering cost effective allogenic therapeutics worldwide.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:30pVERTEX ENERGY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:30pVerizon and AWS Expand Mobile Edge Computing Platform to Dallas and Miami
GL
02:30pSHARP NEC DISPLAY SOLUTIONS : Expands USB-C Connectivity Within NEC MultiSync®EA Series
BU
02:29pAM BEST : Assigns Credit Ratings to Compañía Reaseguradora del Ecuador S.A.
BU
02:28pVEIDEKKE ASA : Key information relating to proposed extraordinary cash dividend
AQ
02:28pVEIDEKKE ASA : Key information relating to proposed extraordinary cash dividend
AQ
02:27pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $84.3M in financing secured for 6-property industrial portfolio
PU
02:27pDuring the Covid-19 Pandemic, San Francisco-Based CRO ClinPro Trials Works With Sponsors Throughout Their Drug Development Cycle From Concept to Commercialisation
BU
02:25pELASTIC N : Announces User Experience Monitoring and Synthetics to Improve Website Experiences
BU
02:24pELASTIC N : Announces Innovations Across its Solutions to Optimize Search and Enhance Performance and Monitoring Capabilities
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Short sellers lost billions as travel and leisure stocks rallied Monday
2SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : after Q3 2020 well on track to achieve its full-year guidance
3AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
4L'ORÉAL : Alibaba's Singles Day sales top $74 billion, planned rules hit shares
5Nasdaq jumps as technology stocks back in favor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group