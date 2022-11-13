Protest at Arizona elections office after Democrat win

Many in the group echoed Trump's unfounded claim that he lost the 2020 election due to voter fraud, as they called for the military to intervene in Arizona's election.

Some also made baseless claims that the Biden government was targeting Trump supporters, with one unidentified man on a megaphone asking the group to pray for people who "are being tortured in cages in DC right now, who were right here with us two years ago."

The protest comes after Democrats got an important boost with Democratic Senator Mark Kelly projected to hold onto his seat in Arizona, defeating Republican Blake Masters, who has not yet conceded the race. No winner was projected yet in the race for Arizona governor, where Democrat Katie Hobbs holds a narrow lead over Republican Kari Lake.