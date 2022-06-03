Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Protester shot dead in Sudan rallies after state of emergency lifted - medics

06/03/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAIRO (Reuters) - A protester died from a gunshot wound in the chest in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Friday, medics said, as demonstrators rallied across the country less than a week after military rulers lifted a state of emergency.

The protests marked the third anniversary of a deadly raid on a sit-in calling for civilian rule shortly after the overthrow of long-time autocratic leader Omar al-Bashir.

The military and civilian groups agreed to share power in the summer of 2019, but that arrangement was ended by a coup last October.

There have been frequent anti-military rallies ever since.

"Protests will continue until we win justice for our martyrs and democratic rule," said Osama Mohamed, a 24-year-old marching across the Nile from Khartoum in Omdurman, where protesters blocked a main intersection and faced tear gas from security forces.

Protesters blame security forces for killing about 130 people in the June 3, 2019, raid as they cleared a sit-in in central Khartoum, based on a toll calculated by medics. Authorities acknowledge 87 deaths.

A committee investigating the incident has paused its activity since the coup, a member told Reuters.

Protesters in Omdurman on Friday chanted "our martyrs haven't died, they are here with the revolutionaries". They carried photos and banners of protesters who died in the raid.

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said the protester who died on Friday was killed as security forces used heavy gunfire against rallies in Khartoum's Sahafa district.

There was no immediate comment from police. Authorities have previously said they allow peaceful protests and casualties will be investigated.

Medics say 99 people have been killed in anti-coup protests.

United Nations and African Union-led efforts to broker political mediation have made little progress, with a new round of talks to begin next week.

Military rulers facing an economic crisis say they lifted the state of emergency as a trust-building measure.

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Aidan Lewis and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:51pAmazon's CEO of Worldwide Consumer to step down after 23 years
RE
12:51pEU blacklists wife of Russian billionaire Melnichenko to curb bypassing sanctions
RE
12:49pIreland sticking to forecast for budget deficit this year -minister
RE
12:43pThree month strike set to end at Sibanye as miners back deal
RE
12:42pStrong U.S. labor market keeps Fed on aggressive rate hike path
RE
12:41pColombia arrests five in probe of Paraguay prosecutor's murder
RE
12:37pBurger King caught in complex legal web, thwarting Russia exit
RE
12:36pAirlines step up push to get U.S. to drop international COVID-19 testing rule
RE
12:35pCiti CEO sees Europe heading into recession more than U.S.
RE
12:35pGerman lawmakers approve 100 bln euro military revamp
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St slides as solid jobs data supports rate hike bets
2Australian tech billionaire takes on Elon Musk's 'return to office' dir..
3Analyst recommendations: Micron, Microsoft, Snowflake, Solaredge, Veeva..
4Exclusive-Musk feels 'super bad' about economy, needs to cut 10% of Tes..
5Micron gets rare 'underweight' rating as PC demand slows

HOT NEWS