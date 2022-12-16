Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Protesters block India highway after Kashmir shooting

12/16/2022 | 03:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SRINAGAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of protesters blocked a section of a main highway that runs through the Indian border region of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday over the killing of two men who worked as labourers at an Indian army base, a police official and residents said.

Residents said the men were shot dead earlier on Friday by army guards at the entrance of the base in Rajouri, 150 km (95 miles) south of Kashmir's capital Srinigar.

The Indian military said the two men were killed by militants outside the military hospital in Rajouri.

Protesters burned tyres and pelted the military base with stones hours after the shooting, said the police official, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the media. Another man was also injured.

The mainly Muslim Himalayan region of Kashmir is claimed in full by both India and rival Pakistan, although both nuclear-armed neighbours only control parts of the region.

In 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government split the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) into two federally administered territories, a widely unpopular decision which has heightened violence in the region.

(Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari; Writing by Miral Fahmy; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

By Fayaz Bukhari


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
04:15aChina to reform securities settlement system
RE
04:15aNomura sees muted returns for India's Nifty in 2023 amid growth fears
RE
04:09aEuro zone business activity falls at slower rate in Dec, inflation eases -PMI
RE
04:08aCSOP bitcoin futures ETF closes higher in Hong Kong debut
RE
04:06aIMF sees Zimbabwe's 2022 real GDP growth slowing to about 3.5%
RE
04:04aEastward Yamal-Europe gas flows stable, flows via Ukraine edge lower
RE
04:04aDollar/yen down 0.61% to 136.91…
RE
04:00aSouth African rand, stocks on back foot after Fed rate signals
RE
04:00aVolkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listing
RE
03:49aMaiden seeks to reopen plant after India govt lab says cough syrups were safe
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MORPHOSYS : Downgraded from Neutral to Sell by Goldman Sachs
2For bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings
3Analysis: Deutsche Bank's rollercoaster ride towards more stability
4Marketmind: Hawk-eyed
5FTSE 100 Poised to Rise Ahead of European, US PMI Data

HOT NEWS