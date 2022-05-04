Protesters block streets in Armenian capital to call for PM's resignation

Footage from local television showed protesters blocking Yerevan's Kievian Bridge over the Hrazdan River, chanting "Armenia without Nikol!"

Traffic on the bridge has since resumed, according to a Reuters witness.

Pashinyan has faced heavy criticism since he agreed in November 2020 to a Russian-brokered ceasefire to end six weeks of war between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The deal that ended the heaviest fighting in the region since the 1990s secured significant territorial gains for Azerbaijan in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinyan said he had been compelled to accept the deal, which prompted a wave of protests, to avoid greater human and territorial losses.

(Reporting by Reuters)