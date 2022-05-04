Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Protesters block streets in Armenian capital to call for PM's resignation

05/04/2022 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Activists hold an anti-government protest in Yerevan

TBILISI (Reuters) - Protesters calling for the resignation of Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan blocked major roads in the capital Yerevan on Wednesday and called for citizens to commit acts of civil disobedience.

Footage from local television showed protesters blocking Yerevan's Kievian Bridge over the Hrazdan River, chanting "Armenia without Nikol!"

Traffic on the bridge has since resumed, according to a Reuters witness.

Pashinyan has faced heavy criticism since he agreed in November 2020 to a Russian-brokered ceasefire to end six weeks of war between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The deal that ended the heaviest fighting in the region since the 1990s secured significant territorial gains for Azerbaijan in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Pashinyan said he had been compelled to accept the deal, which prompted a wave of protests, to avoid greater human and territorial losses.

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:31aASIAMET RESOURCES : 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements
PU
04:30aEU proposes Russian oil ban to make Putin 'pay high price' for Ukraine
RE
04:30aEurope will buy Russian oil via third countries - RIA cites Russian lawmaker
RE
04:29aEU proposes Russian oil ban to make Putin 'pay high price' for Ukraine
RE
04:28aSterling steady near 21-month low ahead of BoE, Fed
RE
04:27aFlutter says UK inflation not hitting gambling as U.S. booms
RE
04:25aIndian shares inch higher, LIC set to open for subscription
RE
04:24aOPEC+ sees bigger 2022 surplus amid slower demand growth - report
RE
04:21aWAGA ENERGY : Présentation investisseurs (en anglais)
PU
04:20aUK watchdog probes audits of Gupta-founded metal companies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Australia's ANZ sees bigger margins on rising rates, cash profit grows
3Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
4Starbucks misses sales estimates on China COVID curbs, suspends guidanc..
5Equinor posts record profit as gas prices soar in Europe

HOT NEWS