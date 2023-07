STORY: The demonstration accompanied the far-right AfD's party conference in east Germany's Magdeburg as the party enjoys a resurgence of support, currently polling at 22%.

Vocal among the protesters were 'Grannies against far-right' calling for a stop to racism and far-right politics.

"The AfD is having its meeting here and we don't accept it. AfD, they are a Nazi party and we're fighting against them. That's why I'm here. I'll always fight against the right-wingers as long as I live. Until I draw my last breath. You know, I lived to see the end of the war. That's enough for me," said Heide.