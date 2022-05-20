Log in
Protesters clash with police ahead of Davos meeting

05/20/2022 | 03:23pm EDT
ZURICH, May 20 (Reuters) - Dozens of anti-capitalist protesters clashed with police in Zurich on Friday ahead of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in the Alpine resort of Davos starting on Sunday.

The unauthorised "Smash WEF" demonstration is a regular occurrence in Switzerland's financial hub before the world's business and political elite gather around 120 km (70 miles) away.

Police used pepper spray and rubberised pellets to break up the march through the downtown district.

"The WEF and Switzerland try to offer the powerful of this world a quiet hinterland where they can exchange views and showcase themselves undisturbed," one group had posted on its website, calling for people to attend the march.

"It is necessary to disturb the peace in their hinterland and act against the functioning of the capitalist system," it said. (Reporting by Arnd Wiegmann and Michael Shields; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
