Protesters clash with police ahead of Davos meeting

ZURICH, May 20 (Reuters) - Dozens of anti-capitalist
protesters clashed with police in Zurich on Friday ahead of the
World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting in the Alpine resort
of Davos starting on Sunday.
The unauthorised "Smash WEF" demonstration is a regular
occurrence in Switzerland's financial hub before the world's
business and political elite gather around 120 km (70 miles)
away.
Police used pepper spray and rubberised pellets to break up
the march through the downtown district.
"The WEF and Switzerland try to offer the powerful of this
world a quiet hinterland where they can exchange views and
showcase themselves undisturbed," one group had posted on its
website, calling for people to attend the march.
"It is necessary to disturb the peace in their hinterland
and act against the functioning of the capitalist system," it
said.
(Reporting by Arnd Wiegmann and Michael Shields; Editing by
Bill Berkrot)