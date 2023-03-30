STORY: The protests took place days after the deadly shooting by a 28-year-old former student.

The three slain school children, all age 9, were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. Also shot dead were staffers Mike Hill, 61, a school custodian, Cynthia Peak, 61, a substitute teacher, and Katherine Koonce, 60, listed on the Covenant website as "head of school."

Monday's violence in Nashville marked the 90th school shooting - defined as any incident in which a gun is discharged on school property - in the U.S. so far this year, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database, a website founded by researcher David Riedman. Last year saw 303 such incidents, the highest of any year in the database, which goes back to 1970.