Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Protesters face tear gas on third anniversary of Sudan sit-in killings

05/01/2022 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protest against prospect of military rule in Khartoum

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at crowds who massed in Khartoum on Saturday to rally against military rule and mark the third anniversary of the killing of scores of protesters.

The crowds blocked a major road junction in the capital and laid out food to break their Ramadan fast. But just before sundown, officers began breaking up the rally, and chased demonstrators into side streets, a Reuters reporter said.

Postings on social media said people also gathered in the cities of Madani, Kosti and El Obeid, carrying posters with faces of some of the young men killed in 2019.

"We will continue on the path the martyrs began," said one of the protesters in Khartoum on Saturday who declined to be named.

Protests and unrest have continued to rock Sudan since months of massed demonstrations culminated in the overthrow of former president Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

On June 3 that year, armed men charged pro-democracy demonstrators who were holding a sit-in outside the military headquarters in the centre of the capital, demanding the army hand over rule to civilians after Bashir's ousting.

Activist doctors said nearly 130 people were killed in that raid and ensuing violence. Official tallies put the death count at 87.

The military later agreed to share power with civilians but took power again in a coup in October 2021.

Sudanese police could not be reached for comment on Saturday, the third anniversary of the sit-in raid according to the Islamic lunar calendar.

Khartoum state's security committee had on Friday called on protests to remain peaceful and blocked off central Khartoum.

Military leaders have denied responsibility for the 2019 killings. A number of more junior officers are on trial over the deaths.

Since the October coup, many of Bashir's former allies of have been allowed to rejoin the civil service while others have been freed from jail.

"It's very disappointing that we put in so much work to get them out, and they're starting to come back," Hassan, an unemployed 30-year-old protester in another part of Khartoum, said.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:08aRussia cuts state-backed mortgage rate, extends scheme
RE
04:07aScholz defends Germany's caution on sending heavy arms to Ukraine
RE
03:57aScholz defends Germany's caution on sending heavy arms to Ukraine
RE
03:54aProtesters face tear gas on third anniversary of Sudan sit-in killings
RE
03:36aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:36aRussia says Ukraine shells its own civilians; some evacuations in Mariupol
RE
03:33aChina's April new home prices see slower gains - private survey
RE
03:23aOpposition leader offers Australia 'a better future' in campaign launch
RE
02:55aSouth Korea presidential transition committee names top policy aides
RE
02:24aBritain says Russia eyes long-term control of Ukraine's Kherson
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Qantas to break London flight barrier with Airbus jet order -sources
2Tata Motors : Press Release
3Chip consortium ISMC plans $3 billion plant in India's Karnataka
4Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
5Amazon ends COVID paid leave for U.S. workers

HOT NEWS