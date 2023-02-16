Protesters march against pension reform in France

"We would like the age of retirement to remain the same, 62 is already enough for working people like us," said Kozlowski. "We don't see ourselves working with children at 64. It is already quite hard currently and going further is not possible."

Unions were in a race against time to keep up pressure on the government, as their fifth day of protests against the reforms came just two days before the winter school holidays that could break their momentum.

Unions have so far been successful in mobilizing bigger and more diverse crowds to protest on the streets, especially in small and mid-sized cities across France, with a demonstration on Jan. 31 attracting 1.27 million people.

Union leaders are trying to maintain momentum until March 7, when they have threatened to "bring the country to a halt" if Macron doesn't drop his reform bill, which is currently being debated in parliament.

Macron is pushing for the reform, which he has said is vital to avoid the collapse of the creaking state pension system.