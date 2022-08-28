Log in
Protesters march against planned Pride event in Serbia

08/28/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
STORY: Belgrade is due to host the EuroPride march on September 17, an event staged in a different European city each year. But President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday (August 27) it would be cancelled or postponed, citing reasons such as threats from right-wing activists.

Sunday's protest against the EuroPride event was held during a procession to mark a religious holiday and was led by clergy from the Serbian Orthodox Church. Some of the bishops say the Pride event threatens traditional family values and should be banned.

Protesters marched holding crosses and images of saints, as well as banners reading "Save our children and family."

Others who joined Sunday's march chanted slogans in support of far-right or nationalist causes, waved Russian flags, a show of support for Moscow, Serbia's traditional ally.

Previous Serbian governments have banned Pride parades in the past, drawing criticism from human rights groups and others. Some Pride marches in the early 2000s were also met with fierce opposition and marred by violence.


© Reuters 2022
