STORY: Many protesters held signs critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom many blame for the Russian opposition leader's death.

"He wasn't perfect, but he was a strong anti-corruption activist, someone who very directly was willing to call out the abuses of Putin and the Kremlin regime." said Andrew D'Anieri.

"Navalny drew us this picture of a beautiful Russia of the future. The vision that we all started to believe in and started to fight in," said Natalia Arno of the Free Russia Foundation

Dmitry Valuev, the President of Russian America for Democracy in Russia, hopes Putin's 'bloody corrupt system' will not be a problem for the next generation.

"To be able to deal with this, we have to be strong. We have to be brave like Navalny was," Valuev said.