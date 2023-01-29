Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Protesters rally against airport project near bird habitat in Albania

01/29/2023 | 12:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The project is designed to boost tourism, but protesters say it will endanger sanctuaries for some 200 bird species including flamingos and pelicans.

The European Union, which Albania aims to join one day, has said the airport project, launched in December 2021 and due for completion at the end of 2024, was undertaken in contradiction with national and international laws on protecting biodiversity.

The committee of the Bern Convention that works to protect European wildlife and natural habitats has said Albania should suspend the construction of the airport.

Joni Vorpsi, from the NGO Protection and Preservation of Natural Environment in Albania (PPNEA), echoed the committee's view, saying it showed "foreign governments are doing more" to protect wildlife in Albania than the country's own authorities.

In November an Albanian court rejected a lawsuit filed by local NGOs against the construction of the airport, but they plan to appeal.


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:00pRussia accuses Ukraine of killing 14 in strike on hospital
RE
12:55pProtesters rally against airport project near bird habitat in Albania
RE
12:35pAdani group cfo says short term market volatility has not distu…
RE
12:35pAdani group cfo says we remain only focused on the secondary sha…
RE
12:34pAdani group cfo says anchor investors have shown faith and remai…
RE
12:34pAdani group cfo says none of the strategic investors have raised…
RE
12:34pAdani group cfo says confident secondary share sale will sail th…
RE
12:28pScotland introduces new measures as transgender prisoner policy reviewed
RE
12:11pIndia's Adani Group: Hindenburg report intended to create false market
RE
12:08pIndia's Adani hits back at Hindenburg, says it made all disclosures
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MINISO Group Holding Limited Announces Chief Financial Officer Change, ..
2Adani's $2.5 billion share sale faces crucial day after Indian rout
3China's battery maker CATL plans $3.5 billion new project
4Kremlin: Putin open 'to contacts' with Germany's Scholz - RIA
5China's 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years - research fir..

HOT NEWS