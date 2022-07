President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will step down next Wednesday (July 13), the country's parliamentary speaker said on Saturday (July 9), bowing to popular pressure after a day of violent protests.

Wickremesinghe also said he is willing to resign to make way for an all-party government, his office said in a statement on Saturday evening.

Demonstrators also stormed the president's official residence. Neither Rajapaksa nor Wickremesinghe were in their residences when the buildings were attacked.