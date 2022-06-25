Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Protesters stand against abortion ban in Texas, first to enact laws

06/25/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protesters stand against abortion bans in Texas

HOUSTON (Reuters) - More than 200 people gathered in front of a federal courthouse in Houston, Texas on Friday, to voice their anger after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, eliminating the U.S. constitutional right to an abortion.

Texas is one of 13 states that in past months approved so-called trigger laws that ban or severely restrict abortions once the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling is struck down. Friday's decision will ultimately restrict abortion rights in about half of the country's 50 states.

Texas is a pioneer against women's reproductive rights. Last year, the Republican-controlled state was the first to enact what was then the strictest anti-abortion law in the country, inspiring other legislatures to do the same.

Republicans banned the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, illegal since September, and passed the trigger-law that completely bans abortions once the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade. It was a victory for conservatives, who have long sought to eliminate abortion access in the United States.

"Abortion saved my life," said Katy Jewett, 42, who attended the protest at the Bob Casey courthouse with stage four metastatic breast cancer. "I felt relief after it."

Jewett had an abortion at 33 following medical advice. The pregnancy would have stimulated her estrogen levels and accelerated the cancer, she said. Fighting a metastasis in her bones, she says she fears for other women as doctors seek to avoid legal reprimands for recommending abortions.

"There are no 'good' abortions," she said. "There is just abortion."

Texas trigger-law bans abortions starting from conception and enforces birth even of pregnancies resulting from rape or incest or that show severe fetal abnormalities. The law includes only narrow exceptions for pregnant people at risk of dying or suffering "substantial impairment."

It also allows fines against individuals who help a person access or perform an abortion - such as Uber drivers - and subjects doctors to life in prison if they violate the law.

A broad majority of Americans did not want to see Roe v. Wade overturned, according to polls.

However, voter turnout in elections for state legislatures, which are now responsible for their abortion laws, is typically low in the United States.

"I think people should take the power they have and go vote," said Ollie Otou-Branckaert, an 18 year-old student. "Many white old men are voting, but not people my age."

A survivor of sexual assault, Sarah Ellis, 37, said she was protesting for her 10-year-old daughter's right to choose. Born and raised in Houston, Ellis dressed in costume based on the dystopian television series "The Handmaid's Tale", in which a totalitarian society named Gilead subjects fertile women to child-bearing slavery.

"I read the book years ago, and I could see that we were going that way," she said. "If we don't reinstate the rights, we are going to end up in Gilead in no time."

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Sabrina Valle


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39aBurkina Faso gives civilians 14 days to evacuate ahead of military operations
RE
05:34aAs deadline looms, countries struggle to agree on protecting nature
RE
05:25aFrance's Amethis sells Kenyan retailer stake to Mauritius-based IBL
RE
05:24aMali junta passes new electoral law
RE
05:20aHostel in Rwanda for UK asylum seekers prepares to take children
RE
05:13aSinovac's COVID-19 vaccine conditionally registered in South Africa
RE
05:13aIndia targets 140 mln tonnes of annual coking coal output by 2030
RE
04:43aDuterte slams ICC prosecutor's plan to reopen Philippines drug war probe
RE
04:19aEU's Borrell in Tehran for talks on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear pact
RE
03:54aRussian missiles rain down on military sites across Ukraine - local officials
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Petrobras : on manifestation of the Eligibility Committee June 24, 2022
2MORTAR LANDED ON GRASS FIELD NEXT TO DANA GAS’S KHOR MOR IN IRA…
3Lufthansa expects flight operations to return to normal in 2023 - Welt
4German sugar maker Suedzucker to raise prices, shift to coal power -rep..
5Lloyds Banking : Housing affordability now at its most stretched &ndash..

HOT NEWS