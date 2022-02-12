Protesters turn out in Toronto against vaccine mandates

Demonstrators held signs and flags during a rally and march. Under a police presence, the protest remained peaceful.

"More Canadians need to wake up and realize that our freedoms are being stripped away," an unidentified protester told Reuters. Another added, "the government seems to only realize we mean business when we stand our ground and refuse to move," making reference to the "Freedom Convoy" protests that have in recent days blocked the Ambassador Bridge, a key pipeline for international trade between the U.S. and Canada.