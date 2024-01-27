STORY: The farmers also took a moment to remember colleagues who have died in recent years, with some dying by suicide due to the stress of their working conditions.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in France, farmers maintained a series of nationwide protests, arguing that government measures announced to quell the demonstrations did not go far enough to meet their demands for better pay and living conditions.

On Friday, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's government dropped plans to gradually reduce state subsidies on agricultural diesel, and announced other steps aimed at reducing the financial and administrative pressures faced by many farmers.

The FNSEA, France's biggest farming union, said it would keep up its protests and many farmers remained at roadblocks set up by motorways and major roads on Saturday.

Others stuck to their threat of setting up roadblocks around Paris.

France is the European Union's biggest agricultural producer and the French farmers' protests follow similar action in other European countries such as Germany and Poland, with many demonstrators saying they are being hit by globalisation and foreign competition.