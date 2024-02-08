STORY: One winegrower, Eduardo Moleon, told Reuters farmers' businesses would collapse if things continued.

The protests, which started spontaneously on Tuesday after spilling over from other EU countries, are backed by the country's three main farmers' associations.

Traffic was disrupted in smaller cities all over the country, including central Avila and Antequera in the south.

Spanish farmers have joined their peers from Germany, France, Italy and Belgium, where protests have sometimes turned violent.

Farmers across the EU claim the rules to protect the environment make them less competitive than farmers in other regions. They also say they are choked by taxes and red tape.

Large amounts of imports from Ukraine, for which the EU has waived quotas and duties since Russia's invasion, and renewed negotiations to conclude a trade deal between the EU and South American bloc Mercosur have fanned discontent about unfair competition.