Protestors in Germany demand energy relief

10/22/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
STORY: Tens of thousands of protestors in Germany took to the streets in response to the energy crisis and a new government package that many call an unfair distribution of funds.

To combat rising energy and living prices, Germany's parliament on Friday approved a $195 billion rescue package that covers a one-time monthly gas bill for households and small and medium-sized businesses as well as a cap on electricity prices.

Protesters here say the package is unfair.

Frank Werneke is the President of the United Services Trade. He says the government should give more support for people with lower and average incomes, adding that under the current plan, those with smaller incomes still carry a much higher burden.

Driven by higher energy costs, German inflation in September hit its highest level in more than a quarter of a century.

Protester Annette Gernant-Gier joined the march in Dusseldorf.

"I think that with all these people who now worry, barely making it through the day, barely making it through the night, we need to intervene immediately. And the government has already found many ways to help, but it is still too scattered. That is a pity."

Protestors are also calling on the government to speed up the transition away from fossil fuels.

Around 24,000 people across six cities joined the protest, according to Greenpeace. Police estimate 1,800 protestors gathered in Berlin.


© Reuters 2022
