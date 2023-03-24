STORY: Britain's King Charles canceled a state visit to France on Friday (March 24), Buckingham Palace said.

After some of the worst street violence seen in years erupted over President Emmanuel Macron's new pension law.

The postponement will embarrass Macron, who wanted the visit to mark a symbolic step in turning the page after years of poor relations post-Brexit.

Charles was meant to travel to France on Sunday for three days before moving on to Germany.

An itinerary that had been seen as a win for the French leader who's sought to position himself as Europe's de facto leader.

Parisians had mixed views on the decision.

"It's maybe too much for him to come right now, it might scare him a little."

"Listen, it's not a joyous time at the moment. He's right not to come right now. There are protests and strikes everywhere."

"Why is he not coming? I don't understand. We're not bad people. It's just the way it is, it's the freedom to protest."

Macron told journalists on Friday that it wouldn't have been serious to proceed with the visit amid the protests.

The postponement piles further pressure on Macron to find a way out of a crisis over his plans to raise the retirement age.

It's seen some of France's worst unrest since the "Yellow Vest" rebellion in 2018 and 2019.

A source in British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office said Macron had asked for the visit to be canceled.

The Elysee said it was a joint decision by the two governments after trade unions called for a further day of nationwide strikes and demonstrations during the king's visit.

Street battles were fought with police for several hours in the French capital on Thursday.

In Bordeaux, which was on Charles's itinerary, protesters set alight the entrance to the city hall.