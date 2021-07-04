Protests delay inauguration of Chile's new constitutional assembly

SANTIAGO, July 4 (Reuters) - The swearing in of the
architects of Chile's new constitution got off to an
inauspicious start on Sunday after protests outside and inside
the venue, and clashes with police forced a delay to the event.
Problems arose after marches organised by independent,
left-wing and indigenous groups fielding delegates for the
constitutional body, as well as other interest groups, met
heavily armed police manning barricades outside Santiago's
former congress building where the ceremony is being held.
Scuffles broke out after some participants sought to overrun
the barriers, prompting police to respond with tear gas and
water canons.
Delegates inside the event then remonstrated with the
organisers over heavy-handed police tactics, banging drums and
shouting over a youth classical orchestra playing the national
anthem.
Amid demands by delegates for "repressive" special forces
police to be withdrawn, the electoral court official presiding
over the ceremony agreed to suspend the event until midday.
The fracas underscores the intense challenges for the
drafting of a new magna carta against a backdrop of deep
divisions that still simmer after Chile was torn apart by
massive protests that started in October 2019 over inequality
and elitism and were fueled by a fierce police response.
The constitutional body is made up of 155 delegates,
including 17 indigenous candidates, equally split between men
and women, and was picked by a popular vote in May.
It is dominated by independent and leftist candidates, some
with roots in the protest movement, with a smaller share of more
conservative candidates backed by the current centre-right
government.
Vale Miranda, at 20 the youngest constitutional delegate,
wrote on Twitter that she and other delegates sought to stop
heavy-handed security forces blocking protesters from marching.
"Now they are hitting us and they just split my lip!" she
said. "Let the whole world know that there is no democracy in
Chile."
Marcela Cubillos, a candidate representing the government
coalition, said the impasse was "a bad sign."
"Today should be the day that our important work starts, to
comply with the mandate given to us by Chileans," she said.
Chileans voted overwhelmingly to tear up the current
constitution drafted during the 1973-1990 dictatorship of
Augusto Pinochet in a referendum last year.
The delegates have vowed to address topics including water
and property rights, central bank independence and labour
practices, prompting jitters among investors of potentially
significant changes to the free market system of the world's top
copper producer.
Before the ceremony began, Aymara and Mapuche delegates held
spiritual ceremonies with song and dance in the downtown streets
surrounding the body's new headquarters and on a nearby
hillside.
Unrecognised in the current constitution, they are hoping a
new text will afford their nations new cultural, political and
social rights.
"We walk with our people and our history to open the gates
they put before us," said Elisa Loncon, a Mapuche delegate and
university professor who is seen as a candidate for presidency
of the body.
MUTED GOVERNMENT
The government of centre-right President Sebastian Pinera
stayed quiet as the events unfolded.
His coalition failed to secure the necessary one third of
seats on the body to ward off drastic changes.
The inauguration is not the first sign of tensions in the
process. Last month, when Pinera sought to remind delegates of
the need not to overstep their remit, he was slapped down by
some delegates who said they would set their own rules.
In recent weeks, there have been angry denunciations of
government by delegates over budgets, COVID-19 rules around
gathering size and who would preside over the ceremony.
The commission has up to a year to agree a common rulebook,
establish committees and draft a new text.
Leandro Lima, a Southern Cone analyst for Control Risks,
said the independents brought "legitimacy" to the process given
Chileans' deep mistrust in established politics but a paucity of
policymaking experience and deep ideological divisions could
cause critical delays to the drafting of the text itself.
