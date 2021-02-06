Protests erupt in Chilean lakeside resort after street performer shot by police

SANTIAGO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Protests erupted in a popular
lakeside resort in southern Chile after a policeman shot and
killed a street performer in the normally sleepy village,
prompting the government of President Sebastian Pinera to call
an emergency meeting on Saturday.
Arsonists attacked several public buildings in Panguipulli
late on Friday including the municipal headquarters, which was
still smoldering early on Saturday. Protesters also set burning
barricades and threw rocks at the police station, according to
official and local media reports.
Wider protests since late 2019 have put the country's
Carabinero police force under intense scrutiny, with local and
international watchdog groups alleging excessive use of force
and human rights violations.
Chilean police have detained the officer involved in the
shooting while it is investigated, according to officials, who
said the protests had slowed the evidence-gathering process.
Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado, who convened his staff on
Saturday to discuss the events, condemned the arson and promised
justice would be served in the shooting.
Panguipulli is best known for its nearby hot springs,
glacier-fed lakes and volcanoes.
