Protests march to Tehran's Evin prison after fire

10/16/2022 | 05:28am EDT
STORY: The blaze erupted on Saturday at the prison, where many of Iran's political and dual-national detainees are held, and witnesses reported hearing gunfire.

State news agency IRNA said eight people were injured in the unrest, which erupted after nearly a month of protests across Iran over the death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman.

The prison, located in the foothills at the northern edge of the Iranian capital, holds criminal convicts as well as political detainees.

"Roads leading to Evin prison have been closed to traffic. There are lots of ambulances here," said a witness contacted by Reuters. "Still, we can hear gunshots."

Video obtained by Reuters showed protesters walking amongst traffic along roads leading to the prison, some lighting fires and chanting "death to Khamenei". Landmarks, highway signs and road markings in the video matched satellite imagery of the region.


