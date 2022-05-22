Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Protests over Turkish opposition politician's conviction

05/22/2022 | 01:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Demonstrators in the central district of Maltepe chanted songs and waved the opposition and national flags. Kaftancioglu, who was sentenced to just under five years in jail, heads the Republican People's Party's (CHP) Istanbul branch and is one of the strongest voices in it.

In 2019, she played a significant role in municipal elections in the city that saw the CHP take over the mayoralty, which had been held by President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party and its Islamist predecessors for the last 25 years.

Turkey's judicial independence has been in the spotlight in recent years, notably since a crackdown on the judiciary and other state bodies after an abortive 2016 coup and a switch to an executive presidency last year.

The country's top court upheld three convictions in a ruling made public earlier this month, but reduced the prison term to four years, 11 months and 20 days.

Under Turkish law, sentences of under five years are suspended, and two legal experts told Reuters that Kaftancioglu would not be jailed.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55aRussia's invasion of Ukraine enters fourth month
RE
02:54aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:50aIn Japan, Biden to launch economic plan for region sceptical on benefits
RE
02:47aBiden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox outbreak
RE
02:43aBiden says 'hello' to N.Korea's Kim amid tensions over weapons tests
RE
02:43aBiden says 'hello' to N.Korea's Kim amid tensions over weapons tests
RE
02:25aUkraine rules out ceasefire as fighting intensifies in Donbas
RE
02:22aUkraine rules out ceasefire as fighting intensifies in Donbas
RE
01:59aAnalysis - In sharp switch, Australia votes for climate action
RE
01:35aProtests over Turkish opposition politician's conviction
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hyundai Motor Group to invest more than $10 billion in U.S. up to 2025
2Automotive Axles : Newspaper Advertisements
3Biden pushes economic, security aims as he ends SKorea visit
4Cantargia reports positive preclinical effects in atherosclerosis demon..
5Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

HOT NEWS