Protests over country exclusion from Americas Summit

Xochitl Elias, an activist in Los Angeles, said the exclusion of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua was "not a true democracy".

"We have so much to learn from Cuba, Venezuela, and all the others who have been excluded, wrongfully excluded," Elias said.

The cry for comprehensive immigration reform was also part of the message, with protesters chanting and dancing to "permanent residency for everyone."

Capping the summit's final day, the White House promoted a series of migrant programs agreed by countries across the hemisphere and Spain, attending as an observer, which pledged a more cooperative approach.