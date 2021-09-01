Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Protocol protecting north from supply chain crisis seen in Britain - Archibald

09/01/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1 September, 2021 - by Caoimhe Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the protocol is protecting the north from the food supply crisis being witnessed in Britain.

The East Derry MLA said:

'It is unfortunate to see empty supermarket shelves and a widespread supply chain crisis in Britain, as Brexit pressures take hold.

'This is an inevitable outworking of cutting yourself off from your nearest trading bloc and labour market.

'Companies such as Wetherspoons, Nandos, and McDonalds have all had to cut products or even temporarily close their branches in Britain, while their branches in the north have remained open and fully stocked.

'Such disruption has been minimised in the north because of our retained seamless access to EU goods and supply lines under the protocol.

'Growing north-south and EU trade means we are linking in with more reliable and stable supply lines, and this work needs to be built upon by the Economy Minister.'

Disclaimer

Sinn Féin published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 16:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:03pBIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. : Announces Declaration of Quarterly Common Share and Preferred Share Dividends
AQ
01:02pBANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO S C P A : Fitch Ratings conferma il rating a lungo termine a "BB+"; migliorato l'outlook che viene portato a "stabile" da "negativo".
PU
01:02pCOMMERZBANK : Disclosure Report as at 30 June 2021 in accordance with CRR II
PU
01:02pVALE S A : Microsoft and Imazon launch Artificial Intelligence tool that will help prevent deforestation in the Amazon
PU
01:02pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Fashion & Leather Goods · September 1, 2021 Camille Miceli named Artistic Director of Maison Pucci
PU
01:02pZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES : Accelerate Your Lead Response Time And Turn Inbound Leads into Opportunities
PU
01:02pMONTAUK RENEWABLES : Holdings Results of Annual General Meeting held on August 3rd 2021
PU
01:02pRESULTS FOR EIGHT MONTHS : Gazprom confidently surpassing last year's results
PU
01:02pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : Another three modern sports centers to open in St. Petersburg
PU
01:02pIRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S A : Calendar Results FY21
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Judge vets potential Theranos jurors, as COVID-19 looms over start of H..
2OPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022
3Biden infrastructure plan takes on EV charging's inequality problem
4Support.com, other new meme stocks dip, hitting pause in monster rally
5Analyst recommendations: American Water, Broadcom, Enerplus, Pixelworks..

HOT NEWS