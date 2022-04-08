Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Proud Boys senior member to plead guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges

04/08/2022 | 11:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A leader of the far-right Proud Boys is expected to plea guilty on Friday to charges related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a court filing, a victory for prosecutors that could bolster their cases against members of the group.

A plea hearing for Charles Donohoe, the leader of the group's North Carolina chapter at the time of the Capitol attack, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET (15:00 GMT). The court papers did not make clear exactly what charges he would plead guilty to.

Donohoe, 34, was arrested in March 2021 and charged with conspiring to impede federal officers protecting the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and obstructing an official proceeding, among other charges. He has been in custody since last year.

Donald Trump's supporters stormed the seat of Congress that day in a bid to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Donohoe and other Proud Boys were videotaped leading a crowd toward the Capitol during the riot. In court filings, the U.S. Department of Justice said they helped lead the break in of the Capitol. The men dispute the charges.

"Mr. Donohoe is charged with interfering in the nation's peaceful transfer of power," Kelly said during a court hearing in June, adding that the charges are "gravely serious matters that favor detention."

An indictment unsealed last month alleged that Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio was deeply involved in recruiting members of the group and directing their actions in the days prior to the Jan. 6 attack.

Tarrio's attorney entered the not guilty plea on his behalf during a virtual hearing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

(The story is refiled to correct spelling of defendant's last name in paras 3 and 5)

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe, additional reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell)

By Jan Wolfe


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:35aJury says it is deadlocked in Michigan governor kidnapping case
RE
11:29aUK's Johnson says he is 'deeply' cynical about Putin's assurances
RE
11:28aUK promises further $130 million of arms for Ukraine
RE
11:27aMacron hits out at 'racist' Le Pen as far-right candidate reaches all-time high in poll
RE
11:26aAll-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to space station
RE
11:25aProud Boys senior member to plead guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges
RE
11:24aUK's Queen Elizabeth to miss annual Maundy Service
RE
11:22aUkraine warns over 'gross interference' by Russian forces at gas compressor station
RE
11:20aHong Kong's former No. 2 official to run in leadership election
RE
11:19aExplainer-Clock ticks down towards a Russian default
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Walmart boosts industry-leading U.S. trucker pay to $110,000, starts re..
3K+S : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
4European, Asian coal users scramble for new sources ahead of EU Russia ..
5U.S. bank earnings to decline in first quarter

HOT NEWS