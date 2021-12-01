Prove Appoints John F. Woods to Board of Directors

Finance Industry Veteran & Citizens Financial Group Vice Chairman and CFO Brings Extensive Expertise to Leading Digital Identity Company’s Board

Prove Identity, Inc. (“Prove”), a leader in digital identity, today announced the appointment of John F. Woods to its Board of Directors, effective November 16, 2021. Woods, who serves as Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of Citizens Financial Group Inc., brings more than three decades of strategic, financial and risk management expertise to Prove’s board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005254/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to welcome John to our Board of Directors during this period of explosive growth and innovation at Prove,” said Rodger Desai, co-Founder and CEO of Prove. “John is a recognized leader in the finance and banking industry who has helped shape corporate strategy at top financial institutions, and his unique expertise in managing financial risks and insights regarding how banks are addressing digital transformation makes him an invaluable advisor at such an important time for our business.”

“Prove’s technology is paving the way in the growing identity verification and authentication arena, and it is changing the way we navigate digital engagement and fraud prevention,” said Woods. “I’ve seen firsthand the growing complexity of balancing the migration to digital channels while mitigating fraud in the banking industry – consumers are expecting a seamless, simple experience while identity theft continues to grow. I look forward to supporting Prove as they continue to lead critical progress and innovation.”

As the CFO of Citizens, Woods is accountable for the full array of finance functions including: Controller, Financial Planning, Treasury, Strategy and Corporate Development, Investor Relations and Procurement/Facilities management. Woods joined Citizens in February 2017 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and was named a Vice Chairman of the bank in February 2019. Prior to joining Citizens, Woods served as Chief Financial Officer for MUFG Americas. Prior to that, Woods held business unit Chief Financial Officer positions at JPMorgan Chase and other large financial institutions. Woods began his career in 1986 with Arthur Andersen culminating as partner in the financial and risk consulting group. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce from the University of Virginia at Charlottesville.

Woods joins the board as Prove continues to scale and increase its foothold in the digital identity market. The Prove’s growth was recently recognized by Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Prove was the only Identity Verification company to be awarded five years in a row. Just last month, Prove announced that its Prove Pre-Fill™ and other onboarding solutions now include Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) checks, including sanctions, watchlists, and politically exposed persons (PEP) screening at no additional cost. Prove also recently entered into a partnership with Paxful to accelerate the customer onboarding process for the crypto exchange – reducing fraud while enhancing security and compliance.

Prove’s solutions are used by more than 1,000 businesses across diversified industries, including over 500 banks, 3 of the top 5 retailers, 2 of the top 3 cryptocurrency exchanges, 2 of the top 3 healthcare companies, and 6 of the top 10 insurance companies in the U.S. To learn more about Prove, visit www.prove.com.

About Prove

Prove Identity, Inc., formerly Payfone, Inc., is the modern way for businesses to enable their customers to prove their identities with just a phone. We offer phone-centric solutions that enable our customers to acquire new consumers and engage with their existing consumers by removing friction while bolstering security and enhancing consumer privacy and consumer choice. Our solutions are used by more than 1,000 businesses across diversified industries, including banks, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and e-commerce. For the latest updates from Prove, follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201005254/en/