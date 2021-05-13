Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Providence Real Estate Announces Creation of The Providence Real Estate Diversity Scholarship

05/13/2021 | 11:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Providence seeks to advance minority representation in the real estate industry

Providence Real Estate, LLC (“Providence”), a multifamily owner-operator, announced the creation of The Providence Real Estate Diversity Scholarship to help minority students finance their undergraduate or graduate studies related to real estate.

The Providence Real Estate Diversity Scholarship is eligible for students who identify as Black, Latinx, Asian American, Native American, or Pacific Islander American. Eligible students should plan to attend an accredited U.S. college or university and be interested in exploring a career in real estate. Applications are due by December 31, 2021. More information regarding The Providence Real Estate Diversity Scholarship can be found at https://www.provman.com/scholarship.

Providence’s CEO Alan Pollack stated, “Providence believes that higher education is a critical element in achieving success in the real estate industry. While no one factor can alone propel a person into the professional real estate ranks, education can provide crucial tools for overcoming adversity to achieve professional goals.” Kevin Finkel, Providence’s EVP, stated, “We all have a part to play to ensure that every hardworking American has an opportunity to pursue success, and Providence believes that The Providence Real Estate Diversity Scholarship can play a part in more fully extending and expanding our collective American dream thus making the world a better place.”

ABOUT PROVIDENCE REAL ESTATE, LLC

Providence and its affiliates have been an active owner-operator of multifamily residential communities since 1985. Providence consists of an experienced group of professionals dedicated to searching for, identifying, acquiring, renovating, and operating multifamily properties in select U.S. markets. Providence is a fully integrated real estate organization with property, asset and construction management, as well as acquisitions, accounting, information technology and human resource divisions. To learn more please visit https://www.provre.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aCAROLINAEAST HEALTH SYSTEM  : Signs Affiliation Agreement with UNC Health
PR
11:27aERGOTRON, INC.  : Announces Settlement of Patent Infringement Dispute Against Innovative Office Products, LLC
BU
11:27aBank of Canada Says Quantitative Easing Can Widen Wealth Inequality
DJ
11:26aENAUTA PARTICIPAÇÕES S A  : 1Q21 Earnings Presentation
PU
11:26aVEEVA  : How to Launch Successfully in Today's Digital World
PU
11:26aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL  : View our Combined Property & Casualty Annual Statement
PU
11:26aAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL  : Read our 2020 Schedule P Disclosure
PU
11:26aRAMACO RESOURCES  : Q1 2021 Ramaco Resources Inc. Earnings Presentation
PU
11:25aColonial Pipeline paid hackers nearly $5 million in ransom - Bloomberg News
RE
11:24aZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES  : Exclusive Interview Reveals the Real Impact Nurses are Having on the Quality of Healthcare Today
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. ENERGY CORP. : U S ENERGY : .S. stocks rebond following rot, bond yields edge down
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin still struggling after Musk's Tesla U-turn
3Tesla's Musk halts use of bitcoin for car purchases
4TESLA, INC. : Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
5TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, BioNTech, Home Depot, Lowe's, Roblox...

HOT NEWS