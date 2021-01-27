Province : Announces the Hiring of David M. Dunn and the Opening of Connecticut Office

Province, a leading financial advisory firm, announced today the hiring of David M. Dunn as a Principal and head of the firm’s newly opened office located in Stamford, Connecticut.

Mr. Dunn is a seasoned corporate restructuring professional and investor with over 20 years of experience in high profile board, buyside and advisory roles. Prior to joining Province, Mr. Dunn spent 11 years as an investor, first at Arrowgrass Capital Partners, and then as a Managing Partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Cross Sound Management, a corporate distressed investment firm that Mr. Dunn co-founded. Prior to his time as an investor, Mr. Dunn began his career as a corporate restructuring attorney at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, Sidley Austin and Greenberg Traurig.

A long-time client of the firm, Mr. Dunn commented, “I have long admired the work Province professionals have undertaken in an array of sophisticated restructuring engagements and am thrilled to become a colleague.”

“The addition of David is an important step in Province’s growth strategy,” said Peter Kravitz, Principal and co-founder of Province. “The firm is focused on continuing to build out world class fiduciary and creditor advisory practices, to which David brings a wealth of experience. Furthermore, the opening of our Connecticut office will allow us to better serve our clients’ advisory needs and access talent in the Northeast.”

ABOUT PROVINCE

Province is a nationally recognized financial advisory firm specializing in corporate and creditor advisory, forensic and dispute resolutions, and trustee-related services. The firm creates exceptional value to debtors, trustees, and creditor committees across a wide array of sectors by providing solutions to some of the most complex business challenges imaginable.

The firm consists of experienced professionals with diverse backgrounds in accounting, tax, risk, valuation, corporate and leveraged finance, bankruptcy, expert testimony, forensic, and capital solutions.

