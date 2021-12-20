Ministry of Mines

Provision for Extension of Mining Lease



Posted On: 20 DEC 2021 5:05PM by PIB Delhi

There is no provision for renewal of mining leases. As per section 8 A of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act, 1957, on and from the date of commencement of the MMDR Amendment Act, 2015 (w.e.f 12.01.2015), all mining lease shall be granted for the period of fifty years. On the expiry of the lease period, the lease shall be put for auction as per the procedure specified under the MMDR Act.

However, in case of government companies or corporation, the period of mining leases, other than the mining leases granted through auction, shall be extended on payment of such additional amount as specified in the Fifth Schedule of the MMDR Act for further periods of twenty years at a time by State Government upon an application made to it by government company or corporation.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in RajyaSabha today.

