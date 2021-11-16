|
Provision of Janitorial and Cleaning Services for the Central Bank Head Office Building, Car Park and Bank House
TENDER NOTICE
Provision of Janitorial and Cleaning Services for the
Central Bank Head Office Building,
Car Park and Bank House
Tender Number
Tender Description
Bid closing and opening
Pre-bid Meeting
FMD/MTN/HO/2021/03
Provision of Janitorial and Cleaning Services for the Central Bank Head Oce Building, Car Park and Bank House.
|
Date
|
: 07th December, 2021
|
Time
|
: 1430 hrs.
|
|
|
Location:
|
Head Oce Building, Central Bank of Sri Lanka,
|
|
No 30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo -01
|
Date
|
: 25th November, 2021
|
Time
|
: 1000 hrs.
Location: Head Oce Building, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, No 30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo -01
Director, Facilities Management Department - Central Bank of Sri Lanka
Disclaimer
