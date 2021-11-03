|
Provisional Numbers and Rates of Suicide by Month and Demographic Characteristics: United States: 2020pdf icon
Vital Statistics Rapid Release
Report No. 16 November 2021
Provisional Numbers and Rates of Suicide by Month and
Demographic Characteristics: United States, 2020
Sally C. Curtin, M.A., Division of Vital Statistics; Holly Hedegaard, M.D., Division of Analysis and
Epidemiology; and Farida B. Ahmad, M.P.H., Division of Vital Statistics
Abstract
Objectives-This report presents provisional numbers of deaths due to suicide by demographic characteristics (sex and race and Hispanic origin) and by month for 2020 and compares them with final numbers for 2019. Both age-adjusted and age-specific suicide rates are presented by sex and race and Hispanic origin and compared with final 2019 rates.
Methods-Data are based on 99% of all 2020 death records received and processed by the National Center for Health Statistics as of May 19, 2021. Comparisons are made with final 2019 data. Deaths due to suicide were identified using International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision underlying cause-of-death codes U03, X60-X84, and Y87.0.
Results-The provisional number of suicides in 2020 (45,855) was 3% lower than in 2019 (47,511). The provisional age-adjusted suicide rate was also 3% lower in 2020 (13.5 per 100,000) than in 2019 (13.9). The monthly number of suicides was lower in 2020 than in 2019 in March through October and December. The largest percentage difference between monthly numbers for 2019 and 2020 occurred in April, where the provisional number in 2020 (3,468) was 14% lower than in 2019 (4,029). The age-adjusted suicide rate was 2% lower in 2020 than in 2019 for males (21.9 compared with 22.4) and 8% lower for females (5.5 compared with 6.0). Females in all race and Hispanic-origin groups experienced declines in suicide rates between 2019 and 2020, although only the 10% decline
for non-Hispanic white females was significant. Rates declined for non- Hispanic white and non-Hispanic Asian males but increased for non-Hispanic black, non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native, and Hispanic males.
Keywords: cause of death • intentional self-harm • COVID-19 • National Vital Statistics System
Introduction
Suicide is a complex, multifaceted public health issue with societal, environmental, interpersonal, biological, and psychological components (1). In the United States, suicide increased
35% from 1999 to 2018 before declining by 2% in 2019 (2). General increases during this period were experienced for both males and females, for all age groups between 10 and 74, and for persons in nearly all race and Hispanic- origin groups (2,3). The COVID-19 pandemic increased many of the risk factors associated with suicidal behavior (adverse mental health conditions, substance misuse, and job or financial stress) (4,5), with young adults and black and Hispanic persons affected more than other demographic groups. Thus, there was concern that deaths due to suicide in 2020 might increase as well. This report presents provisional numbers and rates of suicide for 2020 and compares them with 2019 final numbers and rates by month and for demographic groups.
Data Source and Methods
Data and methods
Data for 2020 are based on death certificate data received and processed by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) as of May 19, 2021. Populations for computing the rates are based on July 1, 2020 postcensal population estimates based on the 2010 decennial census. As most suicides require death investigation, provisional suicide rates are typically computed using death data after a 6-month lag following the date of death, longer than the 3-month lag used to compute rates for most other causes of death (6). For this report, 2020 data for all months had at least a 6-month lag, with the exception of December, which had approximately a 5.5-month lag. In particular, the method of the suicide plays a role in the timing of the reporting, with those involving drug poisoning typically lagging behind other methods (7). As suicides involving drug poisoning comprise a larger proportion of female than male suicides, the completeness of provisional suicide counts for females typically lags behind that of males. Completeness and timeliness of provisional death data can vary by other factors as well, such as month of the year and age of the decedent (8). Mortality data used
in this report include more than 99% of the expected deaths that occurred in 2020. However, some death records that have been received with a pending cause of death (0.2% of all death records), may eventually be classified as suicides. Suicides were identified using International Classification of Diseases,
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention • National Center for Health Statistics • National Vital Statistics System
NCHS reports can be downloaded from: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/index.htm.
Vital Statistics Surveillance Report
10th Revision (9) codes U03, X60-X84, and Y87.0.
Figure 1. Number of suicides, by month: United States, final 2019 and provisional 2020
Rates and significance testing
Age-adjusted death rates are calculated as the number of deaths per 100,000 U.S. 2000 standard population and include all ages. Age-specific suicide rates begin with the 10-14 age group as it is difficult to determine suicidal intent in children under age 10 and, thus, very few deaths are classified as suicides for persons under age 10 (12 in 2019 and 21 in 2020). Pairwise comparisons between rates for 2020 and 2019 use the z test statistic at the 0.05 level of significance. Comparisons made in the text among rates, unless otherwise specified, are statistically significant. See the Technical Notes for more information.
Number
NOTE: Suicides are identified with International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision codes U03, X60-X84, and Y87.0.
SOURCE: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality.
Results
Suicides by month
Total
Provisional suicide counts in 2020 numbered 45,855, which was 3% less than in 2019 (47,511) (Table 1). By month, the provisional number of suicides was higher in 2020 than in 2019 in January, February, and November, and lower
for all other months (Figure 1). The largest percentage difference in monthly numbers occurred in April where the number in 2020 (3,468) was 14% lower than in 2019 (4,029). July had the highest number of suicides in 2020 (4,156).
By quarter, the number of suicides in Quarter 2 (April-June) 2020 (11,193) was 8% lower than in 2019 (12,131), the largest percentage difference by quarter
occurred in April, with 12% fewer suicides in 2020 (2,768) than in 2019 (3,140). April had the lowest monthly suicide number for males in 2020 (2,768), whereas July had the highest (3,354).
The decline for females in the number of suicides from 2019 to 2020 was 9%, from 10,255 to 9,347 (Table 1). The number of suicides per month among females was lower in 2020 compared with 2019 for all months except November. The largest percentage difference in suicide numbers was in April, with the number of suicides 21% lower in 2020 (700) than in 2019 (889). March, May, August, and December had percentage declines of at least
14%. December had the lowest number of suicides for females in 2020 (695), whereas October had the most (838).
Persons aged 35-44,45-54,55-64, and 65-74 had significant declines, with the largest percentage declines for those aged 45-54 (from 19.6 to 17.9) and 55-64 (from
19.4 to 16.8). The 1% decline for persons aged 75 and over was not significant.
By sex and age
For males, the age-adjusted suicide rate dropped 2%, from 22.4 per 100,000 in 2019 to 21.9 in 2020. Rates for males in age groups 10-14 and 25-34 increased by 13% and 5%, respectively, although only the 5% increase for those aged 25-34 (from 28.0 to 29.3) was significant. Rates for males aged 45-54,55-64, and 65-74 declined (Figure 3). Although essentially unchanged from 2019, the rate for males aged 75 and over was the highest of all age groups at 40.2 in 2020.
between years.
By sex
The number of suicides for males in 2020 (36,508) was 2% lower than in 2019 (37,256) (Table 1). By month, the number for males was higher in 2020 than in 2019 in January and February and lower from March through June and in September, October, and December. The largest percentage difference in suicides
Age-adjusted rates by demographic characteristics
The age-adjusted suicide rate in 2020 (13.5 per 100,000 standard population) was 3% lower than in 2019 (13.9)
(Table 2, Figure 2). Although rates for persons aged 10-14,15-24, and 25-34 increased between 2019 and 2020, only the 5% increase for those aged 25-34 (from 17.5 to 18.3) was significant.
For females, the age-adjusted suicide rate declined 8% between 2019 and 2020, from 6.0 to 5.5. Although the rate for females aged 15-24 was 4% higher in 2020 (5.7) than in 2019 (5.5), this did not reach statistical significance. No significant increases were seen between 2019 and 2020 for any age group. Females aged 35-44,45-54,55-64, and 75 and over all had declines in rates of at least 10% from 2019 to 2020 (Figure 3).
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention • National Center for Health Statistics • National Vital Statistics System
2
Vital Statistics Surveillance Report
Figure 2. Age-adjusted suicide rates, by sex: United States, final 2019 and provisional 2020
|
Final 2019
|
|
Provisional 2020
|
|
Deaths per 100,000 standard population
For females, the age-adjusted suicide rate for non-Hispanic white females declined 10% between 2019 (7.7) and 2020 (6.9), the largest decline for females (Figure 5). The rate for Hispanic females declined 7% (from 3.0 to 2.8) but was not significant. Age-adjusted rates were generally lower in 2020 than in 2019 for non-Hispanic black, non-Hispanic Asian, and non-Hispanic AIAN females, but the changes were not significant.
See Table in Technical Notes for age-specific suicide rates by race and ethnicity and sex.
Discussion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provisional data for 2020 show that
|
NOTES: Suicides are identified with International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision codes U03, X60-X84, and Y87.0.
|
|
despite the increase in some risk factors
|
|
associated with suicidal behavior during
|
Difference in rates between 2019 and 2020 for all groups was significant (p < 0.05).
|
|
|
|
SOURCE: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality.
|
|
|
|
2020 (4,5), the number of suicides in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The 19% declines for females aged 45-54
|
(Figure 4). In contrast, the age-adjusted
|
|
the United States appeared to decline
|
|
in 2020 by 3% compared with 2019.
|
(from 10.4 to 8.4) and 55-64 (from 8.9 to
|
suicide rate for Hispanic males increased
|
|
Numbers of annual suicides had
|
7.2) were the greatest of any female age
|
5%, from 11.6 in 2019 to 12.2 in 2020.
|
|
increased steadily from 2003 through
|
groups. The suicide rate for females aged
|
Although the age-adjusted rate for
|
|
2018, followed by a 2% decline between
|
45-54 was the highest of all age groups in
|
non-Hispanic Asian men was lower in
|
|
2018 and 2019 (2,10). The provisional
|
both 2019 and 2020.
|
2020 than in 2019, this change was not
|
|
2020 number (45,855) is 5% below the
|
By sex and race and ethnicity
|
significant. Similarly, the increase in the
|
|
2018 peak (48,344) (2). These findings
|
rates for non-Hispanic black and non-
|
|
are consistent with a 21-country study
|
In 2020, the highest suicide rates were
|
Hispanic AIAN men were not significant.
|
(including data from five U.S. states)
|
|
|
|
|
|
that found no increase in suicides during
|
for non-Hispanic American Indian or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alaska Native (AIAN) persons (23.6
|
Figure 3. Suicide rates, by age and sex: United States, final 2019 and provisional 2020
|
per 100,000) followed by non-Hispanic
|
white persons (16.8) (Table 2). The
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
lowest rate was for non-Hispanic Asian
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
persons (6.4). Rates for non-Hispanic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
black and Hispanic persons were similar
|
in
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7.7 and 7.5, respectively). These same
|
population100,000per groupspecified
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
general patterns by race and ethnicity
|
|
|
|
|
Male†, final 2019
|
|
|
were present for males. For females, the
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pattern in suicide rates was similar to
|
|
|
|
|
Male†, provisional 2020
|
|
males, except that non-Hispanic black
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Hispanic females had the lowest
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rates (2.8 each). Numbers of suicides
|
Deaths
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AIAN, and Hispanic persons may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for non-Hispanic Asian, non-Hispanic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Female‡, final 2019
|
affected by misclassification of race and
|
|
|
|
|
Female‡, provisional 2020
|
|
Hispanic origin on death certificates; see
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Technical Notes.
|
|
10-14
|
15-24
|
25-34
|
35-44
|
45-54
|
55-64
|
65-74 75 and over
|
The age-adjusted suicide rate for
|
|
|
|
|
|
Age
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
non-Hispanic white males declined 3%
|
† Difference in rates between 2019 and 2020 was significant for age groups 25-34,45-54,55-64, and 65-74 (p < 0.05).
|
between 2019 (28.0) and 2020 (27.1)
|
‡ Difference in rates between 2019 and 2020 was significant for age groups 35-44,45-54,55-64, and 75 and over (p < 0.05).
|
|
NOTE: Suicides are identified with International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision codes U03, X60-X84, and Y87.0.
|
|
SOURCE: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality.
|
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention • National Center for Health Statistics • National Vital Statistics System
3
Vital Statistics Surveillance Report
|
Figure 4. Age-adjusted suicide rates for males, by race and ethnicity: United States, final 2019 and
|
white males and the 5% increase for
|
provisional 2020
|
Hispanic males were statistically
|
|
significant.
|
|
|
|
|
Final 2019
|
Provisional 2020
|
A limitation of this analysis is that the
|
population
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35.8
|
|
numbers of suicides for non-Hispanic
|
|
|
|
|
33.0
|
|
Asian, non-Hispanic AIAN, and
|
|
100,000standard
|
specifiedin group
|
|
28.0 27.1
|
10.1 9.5
|
|
|
Hispanic persons may be affected by
|
|
|
|
|
groups, as race and Hispanic origin
|
|
|
22.4 21.9
|
|
|
|
|
misclassification of race and Hispanic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
origin on death certificates. This
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
misclassification would tend to result
|
|
|
|
12.5 12.9
|
11.6 12.2
|
in underreporting of deaths for these
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
may be misclassified for about 3%
|
Deaths
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of non-Hispanic Asian and Hispanic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
decedents, and 33% of non-Hispanic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AIAN decedents; see Technical Notes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For example, a mortality profile for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019 for non-Hispanic AIAN persons
|
† Difference in rates between 2019 and 2020 was statistically significant (p < 0.05).
|
|
|
that adjusts for the misclassification of
|
NOTES: Suicides are identified with International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision codes U03, X60-X84, and Y87.0. AIAN
|
race and ethnicity on death certificates
|
is American Indian or Alaska Native. Death rates for non-Hispanic AIAN and Hispanic persons may be underestimated and should
|
be interpreted with caution; see Technical Notes.
|
|
|
|
found an estimated suicide rate of 29.3
|
SOURCE: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for non-Hispanic AIAN persons, 30%
|
the first part of 2020 for any of the
|
suicide rates from 2019 to 2020,
|
higher than the rate of 22.5 in this report
|
(13). However, as long as the degree of
|
countries, although data for the complete
|
although only the 10% decline for non-
|
misclassification is relatively consistent
|
year were not available at the time (11).
|
Hispanic white women was statistically
|
from 2019 through 2020, it would not
|
Using a modeling approach, an NCHS
|
significant. For males, age-adjusted rates
|
impact the estimated changes over
|
nowcasting methods study found overall
|
were higher in 2020 than in 2019 for non-
|
time. In addition, numbers of suicides
|
patterns similar to those presented in this
|
Hispanic black, non-Hispanic AIAN,
|
are relatively small for some race and
|
report through the end of 2020 (12). That
|
and Hispanic males and lower for non-
|
ethnicity groups. Thus, the changes in
|
study also showed that suicide numbers
|
Hispanic white and non-Hispanic Asian
|
age-adjusted rates between 2019 and
|
were lower in 2020 than in 2019 for
|
males. However, only the 3% decline in
|
2020 often were underpowered to detect
|
March through October and December,
|
the age-adjusted rate for non-Hispanic
|
|
|
|
|
with the greatest percentage difference
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
between years in April. Thus, in 2020,
|
Figure 5. Age-adjusted suicide rates for females, by race and ethnicity: United States, final 2019
|
the typical seasonal pattern in suicides
|
and provisional 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
was altered, as April had the lowest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
monthly number whereas usually the
|
population
|
|
|
|
Final 2019
|
Provisional 2020
|
lowest number occurs in a month in the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
late fall or winter (12).
|
|
|
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The overall age-adjusted suicide rate
|
|
|
|
|
11.6
|
|
standard100,000 groupspecifiedin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
declined 3%, with the decline for females
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8%) greater than males (2%). Rates
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
for persons aged 10-34 were higher in
|
6.0
|
6.9
|
|
|
|
|
2020 than in 2019, whereas rates for
|
5.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
persons aged 35 and over were lower.
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
3.6
|
|
|
The increases for those aged 25-34
|
per
|
|
2.9
|
3.0
|
2.8
|
|
2.8
|
|
and the declines for those aged 35-74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deaths
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
were significant. The changes in suicide
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rates by age between 2019 and 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
were generally similar for both males
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and females, although only males had a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
significant increase at ages 25-34.
|
|
† Difference in rates between 2019 and 2020 was statistically significant (p < 0.05).
|
All race and ethnicity groups for
|
NOTES: Suicides are identified with International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision codes U03, X60-X84, and Y87.0. AIAN
|
is American Indian or Alaska Native. Death rates for non-Hispanic AIAN and Hispanic persons may be underestimated and should be
|
women had declines in age-adjusted
|
interpreted with caution; see Technical Notes.
|
|
SOURCE: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention • National Center for Health Statistics • National Vital Statistics System
4
Vital Statistics Surveillance Report
statistical significance for these groups. This does not mean that the findings are not important and relevant, but rather that they simply did not reach the threshold for statistical significance (alpha less than 0.05 or 95% confidence that the changes were not due to random variation alone). Accordingly, assessment of changes between 2019 and 2020 should take into account the number
of deaths and indications of statistical significance presented in the Technical Notes Table and Table 2 and Figures 2-5.
As the numbers and rates presented in this report are provisional, they are subject to change. Reporting of suicides in particular can be delayed due to investigations regarding the cause and circumstances surrounding the death. Suicides for females are more likely to be incomplete in this report than suicides for males, as their deaths more frequently involve drug poisonings (7). Nonetheless, this analysis is based on more than 99% of expected death records and the lag from the event to the reporting is more than 6 months for all months except December. Based on previous patterns between provisional and final data, the findings in this report are expected to be consistent with final 2020 data.
References
-
Stone DM, Holland KM, Bartholow B, Crosby AE, Davis S, Wilkins N. Preventing suicide: A technical package of policy, programs, and practices. Atlanta, GA: National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 2017.
-
Hedegaard H, Curtin SC, Warner M. Suicide mortality in the United States, 1999-2019. NCHS Data Brief, no 398. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2021. DOI: https://dx.doi. org/10.15620/cdc:101761.
-
Curtin SC, Hedegaard H. Suicide rates for females and males by race and ethnicity: United States, 1999 and 2017. NCHS Health E-Stat. 2019.
-
Czeisler MÉ, Lane RI, Petrosky E, Wiley JF, Christensen A, Njai R, et al. Mental health, substance use, and suicidal ideation during the COVID-19 pandemic- United States, June 24-30, 2020. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 69(32):1049-57. 2020. DOI: https://dx.doi.org/10.15585/mmwr. mm6932a1.
-
Pew Research Center. About half of lower-income Americans report household job or wage loss due to COVID-19. 2020.
-
Ahmad FB, Cisewski JA. Quarterly provisional estimates for selected indicators of mortality, 2018-Quarter 4, 2020. National Center for Health Statistics. National Vital Statistics System, Vital Statistics Rapid Release Program. 2021. Available from: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/ nvss/vsrr/mortality.htm.
-
Ahmad FB, Spencer MR. Timeliness of death certificate data for suicides. Vital Statistics Rapid Release; no 3. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. April 2018. Available from: https://www.cdc. gov/nchs/data/vsrr/report003.pdf.
-
Ahmad FB, Dokpesi P, Escobedo L, Rossen L. Timeliness of death certificate data by sex, age, and geography. Vital Statistics Rapid Release; no 9. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. June 2020. Available from: https:// www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsrr/ vsrr009-508.pdf.
-
World Health Organization. International statistical classification of diseases and related health problems, 10th revision (ICD-10). 2008 ed. Geneva, Switzerland. 2009.
-
Stone DM, Jones CM, Mack KA. Changes in suicide rates- United States, 2018-2019. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 70(8): 261-8. 2021.
-
Perkis J, John A, Shin S, DelPozo- Banos M, Arya V, Analuisa-Aguilar P, et al. Suicide trends in the early
months of the COVID-19 pandemic: An interrupted time-series analysis of preliminary data from 21 countries.
Lancet Psychiatry. 2021. Available from: https://doi.org/10.1016/S2215- 0366(21)00091-2.
-
Rossen LM, Hedegaard H, Warner M, Ahmad FB, Sutton PD. Early provisional estimates of drug overdose, suicide, and transportation- related deaths: Nowcasting methods to account for reporting lags. Vital Statistics Rapid Release; no 11. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. February 2021. DOI: https://doi.org/10.15620/ cdc:101132.
-
Arias E, Xu JQ, Curtin SC, Bastian B, Tejada-Vera B. Mortality profile of the non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native population, 2019. National Vital Statistics Reports; vol
-
-
no 12. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2021.
-
Office of Management and Budget. Race and ethnic standards for federal statistics and administrative reporting. Statistical Policy Directive
-
-
Washington, DC. 1977. Available from: https://wonder.cdc.gov/ wonder/help/populations/bridged- race/directive15.html.
-
Arias E, Heron M, Hakes JK. The validity of race and Hispanic-origin reporting on death certificates in the United States: An update. National Center for Health Statistics. Vital Health Stat 2(172). 2016. Available from: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/ data/series/sr_02/sr02_172.pdf.
-
Xu JQ, Murphy SL, Kochanek KD, Arias E. Deaths: Final data for 2019. National Vital Statistics Reports; vol
-
-
no 8. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2021. DOI: https://dx.doi.org/10.15620/ cdc:106058.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention • National Center for Health Statistics • National Vital Statistics System
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
NCHS - U.S. National Center for Health Statistics published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 04:31:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|