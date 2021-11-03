Log in
Provisional Numbers and Rates of Suicide by Month and Demographic Characteristics: United States: 2020pdf icon

11/03/2021 | 12:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vital Statistics Rapid Release

Report No. 16 November 2021

Provisional Numbers and Rates of Suicide by Month and

Demographic Characteristics: United States, 2020

Sally C. Curtin, M.A., Division of Vital Statistics; Holly Hedegaard, M.D., Division of Analysis and

Epidemiology; and Farida B. Ahmad, M.P.H., Division of Vital Statistics

Abstract

Objectives-This report presents provisional numbers of deaths due to suicide by demographic characteristics (sex and race and Hispanic origin) and by month for 2020 and compares them with final numbers for 2019. Both age-adjusted and age-specific suicide rates are presented by sex and race and Hispanic origin and compared with final 2019 rates.

Methods-Data are based on 99% of all 2020 death records received and processed by the National Center for Health Statistics as of May 19, 2021. Comparisons are made with final 2019 data. Deaths due to suicide were identified using International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision underlying cause-of-death codes U03, X60-X84, and Y87.0.

Results-The provisional number of suicides in 2020 (45,855) was 3% lower than in 2019 (47,511). The provisional age-adjusted suicide rate was also 3% lower in 2020 (13.5 per 100,000) than in 2019 (13.9). The monthly number of suicides was lower in 2020 than in 2019 in March through October and December. The largest percentage difference between monthly numbers for 2019 and 2020 occurred in April, where the provisional number in 2020 (3,468) was 14% lower than in 2019 (4,029). The age-adjusted suicide rate was 2% lower in 2020 than in 2019 for males (21.9 compared with 22.4) and 8% lower for females (5.5 compared with 6.0). Females in all race and Hispanic-origin groups experienced declines in suicide rates between 2019 and 2020, although only the 10% decline

for non-Hispanic white females was significant. Rates declined for non- Hispanic white and non-Hispanic Asian males but increased for non-Hispanic black, non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native, and Hispanic males.

Keywords: cause of death • intentional self-harm • COVID-19 • National Vital Statistics System

Introduction

Suicide is a complex, multifaceted public health issue with societal, environmental, interpersonal, biological, and psychological components (1). In the United States, suicide increased

35% from 1999 to 2018 before declining by 2% in 2019 (2). General increases during this period were experienced for both males and females, for all age groups between 10 and 74, and for persons in nearly all race and Hispanic- origin groups (2,3). The COVID-19 pandemic increased many of the risk factors associated with suicidal behavior (adverse mental health conditions, substance misuse, and job or financial stress) (4,5), with young adults and black and Hispanic persons affected more than other demographic groups. Thus, there was concern that deaths due to suicide in 2020 might increase as well. This report presents provisional numbers and rates of suicide for 2020 and compares them with 2019 final numbers and rates by month and for demographic groups.

Data Source and Methods

Data and methods

Data for 2020 are based on death certificate data received and processed by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) as of May 19, 2021. Populations for computing the rates are based on July 1, 2020 postcensal population estimates based on the 2010 decennial census. As most suicides require death investigation, provisional suicide rates are typically computed using death data after a 6-month lag following the date of death, longer than the 3-month lag used to compute rates for most other causes of death (6). For this report, 2020 data for all months had at least a 6-month lag, with the exception of December, which had approximately a 5.5-month lag. In particular, the method of the suicide plays a role in the timing of the reporting, with those involving drug poisoning typically lagging behind other methods (7). As suicides involving drug poisoning comprise a larger proportion of female than male suicides, the completeness of provisional suicide counts for females typically lags behind that of males. Completeness and timeliness of provisional death data can vary by other factors as well, such as month of the year and age of the decedent (8). Mortality data used

in this report include more than 99% of the expected deaths that occurred in 2020. However, some death records that have been received with a pending cause of death (0.2% of all death records), may eventually be classified as suicides. Suicides were identified using International Classification of Diseases,

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention • National Center for Health Statistics • National Vital Statistics System

NCHS reports can be downloaded from: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/index.htm.

Vital Statistics Surveillance Report

10th Revision (9) codes U03, X60-X84, and Y87.0.

Figure 1. Number of suicides, by month: United States, final 2019 and provisional 2020

Rates and significance testing

Age-adjusted death rates are calculated as the number of deaths per 100,000 U.S. 2000 standard population and include all ages. Age-specific suicide rates begin with the 10-14 age group as it is difficult to determine suicidal intent in children under age 10 and, thus, very few deaths are classified as suicides for persons under age 10 (12 in 2019 and 21 in 2020). Pairwise comparisons between rates for 2020 and 2019 use the z test statistic at the 0.05 level of significance. Comparisons made in the text among rates, unless otherwise specified, are statistically significant. See the Technical Notes for more information.

Number

NOTE: Suicides are identified with International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision codes U03, X60-X84, and Y87.0.

SOURCE: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality.

Results

Suicides by month

Total

Provisional suicide counts in 2020 numbered 45,855, which was 3% less than in 2019 (47,511) (Table 1). By month, the provisional number of suicides was higher in 2020 than in 2019 in January, February, and November, and lower

for all other months (Figure 1). The largest percentage difference in monthly numbers occurred in April where the number in 2020 (3,468) was 14% lower than in 2019 (4,029). July had the highest number of suicides in 2020 (4,156).

By quarter, the number of suicides in Quarter 2 (April-June) 2020 (11,193) was 8% lower than in 2019 (12,131), the largest percentage difference by quarter

occurred in April, with 12% fewer suicides in 2020 (2,768) than in 2019 (3,140). April had the lowest monthly suicide number for males in 2020 (2,768), whereas July had the highest (3,354).

The decline for females in the number of suicides from 2019 to 2020 was 9%, from 10,255 to 9,347 (Table 1). The number of suicides per month among females was lower in 2020 compared with 2019 for all months except November. The largest percentage difference in suicide numbers was in April, with the number of suicides 21% lower in 2020 (700) than in 2019 (889). March, May, August, and December had percentage declines of at least

14%. December had the lowest number of suicides for females in 2020 (695), whereas October had the most (838).

Persons aged 35-44,45-54,55-64, and 65-74 had significant declines, with the largest percentage declines for those aged 45-54 (from 19.6 to 17.9) and 55-64 (from

19.4 to 16.8). The 1% decline for persons aged 75 and over was not significant.

By sex and age

For males, the age-adjusted suicide rate dropped 2%, from 22.4 per 100,000 in 2019 to 21.9 in 2020. Rates for males in age groups 10-14 and 25-34 increased by 13% and 5%, respectively, although only the 5% increase for those aged 25-34 (from 28.0 to 29.3) was significant. Rates for males aged 45-54,55-64, and 65-74 declined (Figure 3). Although essentially unchanged from 2019, the rate for males aged 75 and over was the highest of all age groups at 40.2 in 2020.

between years.

By sex

The number of suicides for males in 2020 (36,508) was 2% lower than in 2019 (37,256) (Table 1). By month, the number for males was higher in 2020 than in 2019 in January and February and lower from March through June and in September, October, and December. The largest percentage difference in suicides

Age-adjusted rates by demographic characteristics

The age-adjusted suicide rate in 2020 (13.5 per 100,000 standard population) was 3% lower than in 2019 (13.9)

(Table 2, Figure 2). Although rates for persons aged 10-14,15-24, and 25-34 increased between 2019 and 2020, only the 5% increase for those aged 25-34 (from 17.5 to 18.3) was significant.

For females, the age-adjusted suicide rate declined 8% between 2019 and 2020, from 6.0 to 5.5. Although the rate for females aged 15-24 was 4% higher in 2020 (5.7) than in 2019 (5.5), this did not reach statistical significance. No significant increases were seen between 2019 and 2020 for any age group. Females aged 35-44,45-54,55-64, and 75 and over all had declines in rates of at least 10% from 2019 to 2020 (Figure 3).

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention • National Center for Health Statistics • National Vital Statistics System

2

Vital Statistics Surveillance Report

Figure 2. Age-adjusted suicide rates, by sex: United States, final 2019 and provisional 2020

Final 2019

Provisional 2020

Deaths per 100,000 standard population

For females, the age-adjusted suicide rate for non-Hispanic white females declined 10% between 2019 (7.7) and 2020 (6.9), the largest decline for females (Figure 5). The rate for Hispanic females declined 7% (from 3.0 to 2.8) but was not significant. Age-adjusted rates were generally lower in 2020 than in 2019 for non-Hispanic black, non-Hispanic Asian, and non-Hispanic AIAN females, but the changes were not significant.

See Table in Technical Notes for age-specific suicide rates by race and ethnicity and sex.

Discussion

Provisional data for 2020 show that

NOTES: Suicides are identified with International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision codes U03, X60-X84, and Y87.0.

despite the increase in some risk factors

associated with suicidal behavior during

Difference in rates between 2019 and 2020 for all groups was significant (p < 0.05).

SOURCE: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality.

2020 (4,5), the number of suicides in

The 19% declines for females aged 45-54

(Figure 4). In contrast, the age-adjusted

the United States appeared to decline

in 2020 by 3% compared with 2019.

(from 10.4 to 8.4) and 55-64 (from 8.9 to

suicide rate for Hispanic males increased

Numbers of annual suicides had

7.2) were the greatest of any female age

5%, from 11.6 in 2019 to 12.2 in 2020.

increased steadily from 2003 through

groups. The suicide rate for females aged

Although the age-adjusted rate for

2018, followed by a 2% decline between

45-54 was the highest of all age groups in

non-Hispanic Asian men was lower in

2018 and 2019 (2,10). The provisional

both 2019 and 2020.

2020 than in 2019, this change was not

2020 number (45,855) is 5% below the

By sex and race and ethnicity

significant. Similarly, the increase in the

2018 peak (48,344) (2). These findings

rates for non-Hispanic black and non-

are consistent with a 21-country study

In 2020, the highest suicide rates were

Hispanic AIAN men were not significant.

(including data from five U.S. states)

that found no increase in suicides during

for non-Hispanic American Indian or

Alaska Native (AIAN) persons (23.6

Figure 3. Suicide rates, by age and sex: United States, final 2019 and provisional 2020

per 100,000) followed by non-Hispanic

white persons (16.8) (Table 2). The

lowest rate was for non-Hispanic Asian

50

persons (6.4). Rates for non-Hispanic

black and Hispanic persons were similar

in

40

(7.7 and 7.5, respectively). These same

population100,000per groupspecified

general patterns by race and ethnicity

Male†, final 2019

were present for males. For females, the

30

pattern in suicide rates was similar to

Male†, provisional 2020

males, except that non-Hispanic black

and Hispanic females had the lowest

20

rates (2.8 each). Numbers of suicides

Deaths

10

AIAN, and Hispanic persons may be

for non-Hispanic Asian, non-Hispanic

Female‡, final 2019

affected by misclassification of race and

Female‡, provisional 2020

Hispanic origin on death certificates; see

0

Technical Notes.

10-14

15-24

25-34

35-44

45-54

55-64

65-74 75 and over

The age-adjusted suicide rate for

Age

non-Hispanic white males declined 3%

† Difference in rates between 2019 and 2020 was significant for age groups 25-34,45-54,55-64, and 65-74 (p < 0.05).

between 2019 (28.0) and 2020 (27.1)

‡ Difference in rates between 2019 and 2020 was significant for age groups 35-44,45-54,55-64, and 75 and over (p < 0.05).

NOTE: Suicides are identified with International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision codes U03, X60-X84, and Y87.0.

SOURCE: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention • National Center for Health Statistics • National Vital Statistics System

3

Vital Statistics Surveillance Report

Figure 4. Age-adjusted suicide rates for males, by race and ethnicity: United States, final 2019 and

white males and the 5% increase for

provisional 2020

Hispanic males were statistically

significant.

Final 2019

Provisional 2020

A limitation of this analysis is that the

population

35.8

numbers of suicides for non-Hispanic

33.0

Asian, non-Hispanic AIAN, and

100,000standard

specifiedin group

28.0 27.1

10.1 9.5

Hispanic persons may be affected by

groups, as race and Hispanic origin

22.4 21.9

misclassification of race and Hispanic

origin on death certificates. This

misclassification would tend to result

12.5 12.9

11.6 12.2

in underreporting of deaths for these

per

may be misclassified for about 3%

Deaths

of non-Hispanic Asian and Hispanic

decedents, and 33% of non-Hispanic

AIAN decedents; see Technical Notes.

For example, a mortality profile for

2019 for non-Hispanic AIAN persons

† Difference in rates between 2019 and 2020 was statistically significant (p < 0.05).

that adjusts for the misclassification of

NOTES: Suicides are identified with International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision codes U03, X60-X84, and Y87.0. AIAN

race and ethnicity on death certificates

is American Indian or Alaska Native. Death rates for non-Hispanic AIAN and Hispanic persons may be underestimated and should

be interpreted with caution; see Technical Notes.

found an estimated suicide rate of 29.3

SOURCE: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality.

for non-Hispanic AIAN persons, 30%

the first part of 2020 for any of the

suicide rates from 2019 to 2020,

higher than the rate of 22.5 in this report

(13). However, as long as the degree of

countries, although data for the complete

although only the 10% decline for non-

misclassification is relatively consistent

year were not available at the time (11).

Hispanic white women was statistically

from 2019 through 2020, it would not

Using a modeling approach, an NCHS

significant. For males, age-adjusted rates

impact the estimated changes over

nowcasting methods study found overall

were higher in 2020 than in 2019 for non-

time. In addition, numbers of suicides

patterns similar to those presented in this

Hispanic black, non-Hispanic AIAN,

are relatively small for some race and

report through the end of 2020 (12). That

and Hispanic males and lower for non-

ethnicity groups. Thus, the changes in

study also showed that suicide numbers

Hispanic white and non-Hispanic Asian

age-adjusted rates between 2019 and

were lower in 2020 than in 2019 for

males. However, only the 3% decline in

2020 often were underpowered to detect

March through October and December,

the age-adjusted rate for non-Hispanic

with the greatest percentage difference

between years in April. Thus, in 2020,

Figure 5. Age-adjusted suicide rates for females, by race and ethnicity: United States, final 2019

the typical seasonal pattern in suicides

and provisional 2020

was altered, as April had the lowest

monthly number whereas usually the

population

Final 2019

Provisional 2020

lowest number occurs in a month in the

late fall or winter (12).

12.1

The overall age-adjusted suicide rate

11.6

standard100,000 groupspecifiedin

declined 3%, with the decline for females

(8%) greater than males (2%). Rates

7.7

for persons aged 10-34 were higher in

6.0

6.9

2020 than in 2019, whereas rates for

5.5

persons aged 35 and over were lower.

3.7

3.6

The increases for those aged 25-34

per

2.9

3.0

2.8

2.8

and the declines for those aged 35-74

Deaths

were significant. The changes in suicide

rates by age between 2019 and 2020

were generally similar for both males

and females, although only males had a

significant increase at ages 25-34.

† Difference in rates between 2019 and 2020 was statistically significant (p < 0.05).

All race and ethnicity groups for

NOTES: Suicides are identified with International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision codes U03, X60-X84, and Y87.0. AIAN

is American Indian or Alaska Native. Death rates for non-Hispanic AIAN and Hispanic persons may be underestimated and should be

women had declines in age-adjusted

interpreted with caution; see Technical Notes.

SOURCE: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention • National Center for Health Statistics • National Vital Statistics System

4

Vital Statistics Surveillance Report

statistical significance for these groups. This does not mean that the findings are not important and relevant, but rather that they simply did not reach the threshold for statistical significance (alpha less than 0.05 or 95% confidence that the changes were not due to random variation alone). Accordingly, assessment of changes between 2019 and 2020 should take into account the number

of deaths and indications of statistical significance presented in the Technical Notes Table and Table 2 and Figures 2-5.

As the numbers and rates presented in this report are provisional, they are subject to change. Reporting of suicides in particular can be delayed due to investigations regarding the cause and circumstances surrounding the death. Suicides for females are more likely to be incomplete in this report than suicides for males, as their deaths more frequently involve drug poisonings (7). Nonetheless, this analysis is based on more than 99% of expected death records and the lag from the event to the reporting is more than 6 months for all months except December. Based on previous patterns between provisional and final data, the findings in this report are expected to be consistent with final 2020 data.

References

  1. Stone DM, Holland KM, Bartholow B, Crosby AE, Davis S, Wilkins N. Preventing suicide: A technical package of policy, programs, and practices. Atlanta, GA: National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 2017.
  2. Hedegaard H, Curtin SC, Warner M. Suicide mortality in the United States, 1999-2019. NCHS Data Brief, no 398. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2021. DOI: https://dx.doi. org/10.15620/cdc:101761.
  3. Curtin SC, Hedegaard H. Suicide rates for females and males by race and ethnicity: United States, 1999 and 2017. NCHS Health E-Stat. 2019.
  1. Czeisler MÉ, Lane RI, Petrosky E, Wiley JF, Christensen A, Njai R, et al. Mental health, substance use, and suicidal ideation during the COVID-19 pandemic- United States, June 24-30, 2020. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 69(32):1049-57. 2020. DOI: https://dx.doi.org/10.15585/mmwr. mm6932a1.
  2. Pew Research Center. About half of lower-income Americans report household job or wage loss due to COVID-19. 2020.
  3. Ahmad FB, Cisewski JA. Quarterly provisional estimates for selected indicators of mortality, 2018-Quarter 4, 2020. National Center for Health Statistics. National Vital Statistics System, Vital Statistics Rapid Release Program. 2021. Available from: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/ nvss/vsrr/mortality.htm.
  4. Ahmad FB, Spencer MR. Timeliness of death certificate data for suicides. Vital Statistics Rapid Release; no 3. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. April 2018. Available from: https://www.cdc. gov/nchs/data/vsrr/report003.pdf.
  5. Ahmad FB, Dokpesi P, Escobedo L, Rossen L. Timeliness of death certificate data by sex, age, and geography. Vital Statistics Rapid Release; no 9. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. June 2020. Available from: https:// www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsrr/ vsrr009-508.pdf.
  6. World Health Organization. International statistical classification of diseases and related health problems, 10th revision (ICD-10). 2008 ed. Geneva, Switzerland. 2009.
  7. Stone DM, Jones CM, Mack KA. Changes in suicide rates- United States, 2018-2019. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 70(8): 261-8. 2021.
  8. Perkis J, John A, Shin S, DelPozo- Banos M, Arya V, Analuisa-Aguilar P, et al. Suicide trends in the early

months of the COVID-19 pandemic: An interrupted time-series analysis of preliminary data from 21 countries.

Lancet Psychiatry. 2021. Available from: https://doi.org/10.1016/S2215- 0366(21)00091-2.

  1. Rossen LM, Hedegaard H, Warner M, Ahmad FB, Sutton PD. Early provisional estimates of drug overdose, suicide, and transportation- related deaths: Nowcasting methods to account for reporting lags. Vital Statistics Rapid Release; no 11. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. February 2021. DOI: https://doi.org/10.15620/ cdc:101132.
  2. Arias E, Xu JQ, Curtin SC, Bastian B, Tejada-Vera B. Mortality profile of the non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native population, 2019. National Vital Statistics Reports; vol
    1. no 12. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2021.
  4. Office of Management and Budget. Race and ethnic standards for federal statistics and administrative reporting. Statistical Policy Directive
    1. Washington, DC. 1977. Available from: https://wonder.cdc.gov/ wonder/help/populations/bridged- race/directive15.html.
  6. Arias E, Heron M, Hakes JK. The validity of race and Hispanic-origin reporting on death certificates in the United States: An update. National Center for Health Statistics. Vital Health Stat 2(172). 2016. Available from: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/ data/series/sr_02/sr02_172.pdf.
  7. Xu JQ, Murphy SL, Kochanek KD, Arias E. Deaths: Final data for 2019. National Vital Statistics Reports; vol
    1. no 8. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2021. DOI: https://dx.doi.org/10.15620/ cdc:106058.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services • Centers for Disease Control and Prevention • National Center for Health Statistics • National Vital Statistics System

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

