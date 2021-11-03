Provisional Numbers and Rates of Suicide by Month and Demographic Characteristics: United States: 2020pdf icon

white males and the 5% increase for

Figure 4. Age-adjusted suicide rates for males, by race and ethnicity: United States, final 2019 and

Final 2019 Provisional 2020 A limitation of this analysis is that the

population

35.8 numbers of suicides for non-Hispanic

33.0 Asian, non-Hispanic AIAN, and

100,000standard specifiedin group 28.0 27.1 10.1 9.5 Hispanic persons may be affected by

groups, as race and Hispanic origin

22.4 21.9 misclassification of race and Hispanic

origin on death certificates. This

misclassification would tend to result

12.5 12.9 11.6 12.2 in underreporting of deaths for these

per may be misclassified for about 3%

Deaths of non-Hispanic Asian and Hispanic

decedents, and 33% of non-Hispanic

AIAN decedents; see Technical Notes.

For example, a mortality profile for

2019 for non-Hispanic AIAN persons

† Difference in rates between 2019 and 2020 was statistically significant (p < 0.05). that adjusts for the misclassification of

NOTES: Suicides are identified with International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision codes U03, X60-X84, and Y87.0. AIAN race and ethnicity on death certificates

is American Indian or Alaska Native. Death rates for non-Hispanic AIAN and Hispanic persons may be underestimated and should

be interpreted with caution; see Technical Notes. found an estimated suicide rate of 29.3

SOURCE: National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality.

for non-Hispanic AIAN persons, 30%

the first part of 2020 for any of the suicide rates from 2019 to 2020, higher than the rate of 22.5 in this report

(13). However, as long as the degree of

countries, although data for the complete although only the 10% decline for non-

misclassification is relatively consistent

year were not available at the time (11). Hispanic white women was statistically

from 2019 through 2020, it would not

Using a modeling approach, an NCHS significant. For males, age-adjusted rates

impact the estimated changes over

nowcasting methods study found overall were higher in 2020 than in 2019 for non-

time. In addition, numbers of suicides

patterns similar to those presented in this Hispanic black, non-Hispanic AIAN,

are relatively small for some race and

report through the end of 2020 (12). That and Hispanic males and lower for non-

ethnicity groups. Thus, the changes in

study also showed that suicide numbers Hispanic white and non-Hispanic Asian

age-adjusted rates between 2019 and

were lower in 2020 than in 2019 for males. However, only the 3% decline in

2020 often were underpowered to detect

March through October and December, the age-adjusted rate for non-Hispanic

with the greatest percentage difference

between years in April. Thus, in 2020, Figure 5. Age-adjusted suicide rates for females, by race and ethnicity: United States, final 2019

the typical seasonal pattern in suicides and provisional 2020

was altered, as April had the lowest

monthly number whereas usually the population Final 2019 Provisional 2020

lowest number occurs in a month in the

late fall or winter (12). 12.1

The overall age-adjusted suicide rate 11.6

standard100,000 groupspecifiedin

declined 3%, with the decline for females

(8%) greater than males (2%). Rates 7.7

for persons aged 10-34 were higher in 6.0 6.9

2020 than in 2019, whereas rates for 5.5

persons aged 35 and over were lower. 3.7 3.6

The increases for those aged 25-34 per 2.9 3.0 2.8

2.8

and the declines for those aged 35-74

Deaths

were significant. The changes in suicide

rates by age between 2019 and 2020

were generally similar for both males