Latest News
Provisional tax and GST due date extension to 4 November

10/17/2021 | 11:22pm EDT
18 October 2021

If you file GST or provisional tax, you'll have more time to file and make the payment that's currently due on 28 October. Ministers have agreed (dependent on passing an Order in Council) to extend the due date to 4 November.

Once the order passes, you'll have up to 4 November to:

  • file and pay your 1, 2 and 6-monthly GST returns for the taxable period ending 30 September
  • pay your provisional tax instalments that are usually due 28 October. 

Disclaimer

New Zealand Inland Revenue published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 03:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
