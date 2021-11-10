Proxima Clinical Research Among Elite Organizations Receiving High Honors From MarCom Awards

New Superhero Branding Featuring Proxi, the Female Protagonist Charged with Helping the Biotech and Medtech Mediverse, Honored with Multiple Awards

Proxima Clinical Research (“Proxima CRO”) is pleased to announce it has received two Gold Awards and an Honorable Mention by MarCom Awards during the 2021 International Creative Competition for marketing and communications professionals.

Proxima CRO is a contract research organization (CRO) based out of the Texas Medical Center in Houston, the largest medical center in the world. Its recently hired in-house team of marketing experts, including Creative Director Devin Finch, together with its marketing agency of choice, Aleberry Creative, redesigned the Proxima CRO consumer facing website with its new superhero theme.

“We are excited to see that the expert judges saw what we saw, a unique and clever way to tell our clients’ and our stories in an exciting and memorable manner,” says Kevin Coker, co-founder and CEO at Proxima CRO. “We designed our new superheroes, Proxi and Mini Proxi, to elevate our brand strategy in recognition of our clients and our expert teams here at Proxima. Our clients are inventors saving lives and elevating the quality of life with medical inventions for people around the world; we help them succeed in bringing this brilliance to market. Superheroes are, in our opinion, the most appropriate branding.”

As inventors of medical devices, technology, and pharmaceuticals that save lives and improve the quality of life for people around the world, Proxima CRO clients really are the superheroes of the world, and the Proxima regulatory and clinical teams are their superhero partners. “When superheroes come together, they first have to assemble,” says Isabella Schmitt, RAC, Director of Regulatory Affairs at Proxima CRO and head of the internal marketing team. “We employ our expertise in regulatory, clinical, and the full entrepreneurial journey to take our clients from concept to market quickly and with ease.”

Proxima CRO began hiring its internal team in March 2021 with the bulk hired over the summer. Within four months, the new team and web development agency, Aleberry Creative, designed and launched an award-winning website and social media page. Proxima Clinical Research leadership, clients, agencies, and teams are excited about the recognition.

Proxima CRO received Gold Awards for its creative website: ProximaCRO.com and LinkedIn company page, with honorable mention for its LinkedIn brand campaign such as this one featuring Mini Proxi.

MarCom Awards received over 6,000 entries from 41 countries, including the United States and Canada. Proxima CRO was in good company with well-known brands honored by MarCom Awards in 2021, including ADP, AARP, United Healthcare, PF Chang, Hilton, Adobe, 20th Century Fox, Honda, Pepsi, MetLife, Nationwide, Allstate, and Top Golf, to name a few. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the MarComAwards.com website.

Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners are selected from over 300 categories in Print, Web, Video, and Strategic Communications.

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest, and most-respected creative competitions in the world. Winning a MarCom Award is highly sought-after peer recognition from the creative industry. MarCom winners range from huge international creative agencies and Fortune 500 companies to emerging companies like Proxima CRO and individual creative professionals like Finch, and Aleberry Creative owners Gira Wieczorek and William Bradley.

MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 25-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals. AMCP is the industry’s preeminent third-party evaluator of creative work. The organization has judged over 300,000 entries since its formation in 1994 and has given more than $250,000 in charitable contributions in recent years.

About Proxima Clinical Research

Proxima CRO provides regulatory and clinical research expertise to life sciences companies of all sizes and stages, including solo inventors, emerging companies, and Fortune 500. With headquarters in the Texas Medical Center (TMC), the largest medical center in the world, Proxima CRO brings its expertise to hundreds of medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic companies in 17 countries across five continents to further advance the $130 billion industry. Launched in November 2017, Proxima CRO is a registered Delaware C Corporation. For more on Proxima CRO and its growing team, visit ProximaCRO.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211110006120/en/