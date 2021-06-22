Proxima Clinical Research : Recognized by Great Place to Work® on Certification Nation Day, a National Celebration of Outstanding Workplaces

Proxima Clinical Research (“Proxima CRO”) is proud to join the hundreds of other companies from across the U.S. today in celebration of the Great Place to Work™ Certification Nation Day. Great Place to Work® has designated June 22 as Certification Nation Day to salute and recognize the companies working to create great places to work for all.

“We are honored and excited that our growing team is focused on building a culture that allows us to be recognized as a Great Place to Work,” says Kevin Coker, CEO, Proxima CRO. “National certification programs such as this are important measurement tools for companies to gauge the employee experience. We are delighted to highlight the great work we do here every day to bring emerging medical device, pharmaceutical, biotech, and diagnostic products to market, and that our employees take ownership in building our culture into one worthy of recognition. We look forward to furthering this movement as we continue to grow.”

Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences.

“Certified companies put employees first,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO, Great Place to Work. “Thriving employees increase revenue, profit, and provide market-leading customer experiences. I hope that Certification Nation Day can inspire other executives to create and sustain employee-first cultures.”

It is important to honor all of the work that goes into creating a Certified company. “Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience.”

Proxima CRO is a next generation contract research organization built to be agile to meet the quick response and ever-changing needs of emerging and accelerator companies. “We hire staff who are quick on their feet, serve clients well, are experts in their field, and are passionate about bringing tomorrow’s innovation to market today,” says Coker.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

