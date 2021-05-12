Proxy advisor PIRC recommends vote against Chevron CEO

May 12 (Reuters) - Governance advisor Pensions & Investment
Research Consultants (PIRC) on Wednesday recommended
shareholders of Chevron Corp cast votes against Chief
Executive Michael Wirth at the company's upcoming shareholder
meeting.
PIRC urged opposition to Wirth because of the company's
combined board chairman and CEO roles. The No. 2 U.S. oil
producer also faces several climate and governance proposals
that London-based PIRC said it supports.
Chevron did not immediately respond to a request for a
comment.
It has pledged to limit the pace of growth of its carbon
emissions that contribute to climate change, but has not set
longer-term targets to achieve net zero as many European rivals
have done.
PIRC is the first of the major proxy advisory firms to
comment ahead of the company's May 26 shareholder meeting.
It recommended votes in favor of shareholder resolutions
that include asking the company to reduce the greenhouse gas
emissions of its products, report on how net zero scenarios
would impact business, report more information on lobbying,
become a public benefit corporation and split the board chairman
and CEO roles after the next chief executive transition.
The company is recommending that its investors vote against
the shareholder proposals, including the one for an independent
board chair.
(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller
Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)