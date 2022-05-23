Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Proxy advisor urges Exxon shareholders to vote to oust CEO

05/23/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - People walk near the booth of the Exxon Mobil Corp at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro

HOUSTON (Reuters) - British proxy advisor Pensions & Investment Research Consultants Limited (PIRC) on Monday urged Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders to vote against the re-election of five directors, including Chairman and Chief Executive Darren Woods at Wednesday's annual general meeting.

PIRC, a proxy firm that makes recommendations to shareholders, also suggested a no vote on re-electing Alexander Karsner, one of the directors put up by activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 last year.

It also urged shareholders to vote against the company's executive compensation plan at the Wednesday meeting.

Exxon's compensation and benefits programs are designed to support the company's core principles and business strategies and are market competitive for all employees, the company said in a written response.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Sabrina Valle


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:20pWall Street rebounds with assist from banks, big tech
RE
02:18pAirbnb to close domestic business in China - CNBC
RE
02:16pJpmorgan exec daniel pinto says expects market volatility to rem…
RE
02:15pBrent crude futures rise by $1 to $113.55…
RE
02:10pAramco CEO warns of global oil crunch due to lack of investment
RE
02:09pClimate change boosted odds of recent deadly heat in India, Pakistan, scientists say
RE
02:08pIndonesia has no plan to reduce palm oil in biodiesel mix - minister
RE
02:06pJPMorgan raises 2022 interest income outlook, shares rally 7%
RE
02:05pBOSTIC : Baseline is to pause rate hikes in September to assess impact
RE
02:04pProxy advisor urges Exxon shareholders to vote to oust CEO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Economic outlook has 'darkened', business and government leaders warn i..
2Tencent chief causes stir with repost of article on China's economy
3Siemens Gamesa turnaround will take years, main owner says after $4.3 b..
4Financials, commodity stocks boost UK's FTSE 100
5Chipmaker Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware -sources

HOT NEWS