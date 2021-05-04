Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Prudential Financial delivers big EPS beat in first quarter

05/04/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Prudential Financial Inc on Tuesday posted profits that topped analysts' estimates by nearly 50% for the first quarter, boosted by record results in its asset management and retirement business.

The Newark, New Jersey-based insurer said adjusted earnings were a record $4.11 per share. That compares with the $2.76 average of analysts' estimates complied by Refinitiv.

Adjusted operating profit in its global asset management unit rose to $651 million in the quarter from $164 million a year ago, including a $378 million gain from selling its stake in an Italian joint venture, Pramerica SGR.

In the retirement business, adjusted operating profit rose to $623 million from $245 million a year ago, primarily reflecting better spreads on its investments.

The company added $500 million to its share buyback program and said it expects to spend $2 billion on share repurchases this year, part of a $10.5 billion in repurchases authorized over the next three years.

Prudential said revenue rose 11% to $14.2 billion and assets under management jumped 12% to $1.663 trillion.

(Reporting by Alwyn ScottEditing by Chris Reese and Sam Holmes)

By Alwyn Scott


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24pCorteva raises 2021 sales forecast on strong demand for herbicides, insecticides
RE
05:22pHollyFrontier to buy Puget Sound Refinery from Shell
RE
05:21pFinancials Up On Rotation From Growth Sectors -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:18pBitcoin, ethereum see strong inflows in latest week - CoinShares data
RE
05:12pNasdaq ends sharply lower in tech sell-off
RE
05:10pPrudential Financial delivers big EPS beat in first quarter
RE
05:07pShares slide as Nasdaq tumbles, dollar edges higher
RE
05:05pTSX falls 0.13% to 19,188.03
RE
05:02pTinder owner bets on 'summer of love' to lift revenue as curbs ease
RE
05:01pLyft slashes losses with ongoing cost cuts, maintains third-quarter profit target
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nasdaq ends sharply lower in tech sell-off
2Buffett's ESG snub risks alienating Wall Street
3Three ETFs to prepare for the revenge of renewables
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : S&P Dow Jones brings bitcoin, ethereum to Wall Street with cryptocurrency indexes
5Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact

HOT NEWS
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ