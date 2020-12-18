Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Prudential Vietnam and SeABank (Vietnam) strengthen their strategic partnership and sign an agreement on digital product distribution

12/18/2020 | 06:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prudential Vietnam Assurance Private Ltd. ("Prudential Vietnam") and Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank ("SeABank" - Vietnam) have further strengthened their strategic partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") agreement to distribute digital products. This marks a major milestone in the two parties' digital transformation journey and is fully aligned with the market's rapid pace of digitalization.

Prudential Vietnam and SeABank (Vietnam) strengthen their strategic partnership and sign an agreement on digital product distribution

Prudential Vietnam and SeABank entered into an exclusive bancassurance arrangement in January 2020 to provide consumers with a comprehensive range of customer-centric life insurance solutions. This partnership has already supported over 10,000 SeABank customers in reaching their financial and protection goals.

The partnership recently marked its first anniversary by signing an agreement to distribute PRU-Guard 24/7, a digital insurance solution, via SeABank's e-banking platform. SeABank will be Prudential Vietnam's first banking partner to distribute this product.

PRU-Guard 24/7 provides coverage against risks in daily life. The product is available on Prudential Vietnam's e-Commerce page and e-commence partners' platforms such as Shopee and Grab. It will be offered on SeABank's e-banking digital platform soon.

Mr. Phuong Tien Minh, Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Vietnam said, "After almost one year of our strategic collaboration SeABank has become a very important partner of Prudential Vietnam. The MOU will see PRU-Guard 24/7 appear on SeABank's e-banking platforms and reflects our shared long-term commitment to continuously enhance products and services that ride the wave of digitalization sweeping the market and will help us meet the needs of our customers seeking convenient insurance solutions for their daily lives."

The partnership product is anticipated to be well received in the market and is especially well timed given global trends for more digitalization to create easy access to virtual services accelerated by current social dynamics.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prudential-vietnam-and-seabank-vietnam-strengthen-their-strategic-partnership-and-sign-an-agreement-on-digital-product-distribution-301195882.html

SOURCE SEABANK


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
06:13aSirte Oil Company achieves a historical increase in crude oil production
PU
06:13aMINERGY : Botswana stock exchange listing requirements section 6, category 1 approval, and placing
PU
06:13aCHIHO ENVIRONMENTAL : Change of company secretary and authorised representative
PU
06:13aNURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ : participated in China Jilin Finland Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference
PU
06:13aMU GLOB : GLOBAL HOLDING LTD MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:12aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Wind turbines at BMW Group Plant Leipzig light up as Advent candles.
AQ
06:11aTRITAX BIG BOX REIT : Working Together to Raise Net Zero Carbon Understanding
PU
06:11aCLARIVATE THE : Chinese Academy of Engineering and the Higher Education Press of China Release Annual Joint Report to Identify 100+ Engineering Fronts
PU
06:09aAnalysis - U.S. retailers want shoppers to help Santa with curbside pickup
RE
06:09aHEXINDAI : Xiaobai Maimai to Report Unaudited Financial Results for First Half of Fiscal Year 2021 on December 21, 2020
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ