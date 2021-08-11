Log in
Prudential new business profit jumps 25%, outlook uncertain

08/11/2021 | 05:10am EDT
The logo of British life insurer Prudential is seen on their building in London

LONDON (Reuters) -British insurer Prudential posted a 25% rise in half-year new business profit to $1.18 billion on Wednesday, helped by a move towards more digital operations, although it cautioned about short-term uncertainty.

Analysts had expected new business profit from continuing operations of $1.08 billion, according to a company-supplied consensus poll.

Chief Executive Mike Wells said vaccination programmes should lead to "a gradual return to more normal economic patterns".

But he added that the pace of these programmes and their effect were likely to vary substantially and give a degree of uncertainty over the economic outlook - and the performance of the business in the short term.

The Asian-focused life insurer, which expects to complete the demerger of its U.S. business Jackson next month, said it would pay a first interim dividend of 5.37 cents per share, unchanged from a year ago.

Prudential's shares were trading 1.83% higher at 14.78 pounds by 0908 GMT.

Wells reiterated that Prudential was considering raising equity of around $2.5-3.0 billion through a global offering to institutions and Hong Kong retail investors, following the Jackson split.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Kirstin Ridley)


© Reuters 2021
