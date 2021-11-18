Psycheceutical Grows Scientific Advisory Board with Addition of Translational Research Expert, Zachary Clayton, PhD

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Psycheceutical, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of psychedelic medicines, today announced the addition of Zachary Clayton, PhD, to its scientific advisory board. Clayton is an experienced researcher with expertise in designing fully translational preclinical studies that allow for maximum efficiency while creating reliable, applicable results intended to directly benefit human health.

"Translational research is vital in Psycheceutical's mission to quickly and safely bring therapies based on psychedelic compounds to market," said Chad Harman, CEO, Psycheceutical. "Dr. Clayton brings a wealth of experience to our scientific advisory board that will allow us to further streamline the research needed to safely get these therapies to the patients who need them."

"I'm intrigued by the novel delivery systems the visionary team at Psycheceutical have developed, allowing patients to access the medicinal properties of compounds that have, in the past, held some stigma," said Dr. Clayton. "I'm eager to apply my translational research expertise to this fascinating industry in the hopes of unlocking new treatments that combat a growing mental health crisis."

Dr. Clayton holds a PhD in Human Physiology from the University of Oregon and a dual Masters of Science in Exercise Physiology and Nutritional Sciences from San Diego State University. Dr. Clayton is a sought-after conference presenter and guest lecturer, and his research expertise is evidenced by authoring or co-authoring more than 35 peer-reviewed research publications to date.

Psycheceutical, Inc. is using cutting-edge delivery technologies to develop safe and effective psychedelic pharmaceutical medicines. Powered by a team with more than 100 years' combined experience in development, regulatory approval processes and commercialization across the pharmaceutical industry, Psycheceutical is on a mission to bring safety and efficacy to psychedelic compounds. Learn more at Psycheceutical.com .

